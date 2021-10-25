CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Darius Slayton, Daniel Jones were highest-graded Giants in Week 7

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jgbvk_0cbw5NHp00

The New York Giants stormed back after a slow start on Sunday and eventually cruised to a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. It was their first win at MetLife Stadium this year and the first in front of fans in nearly two years.

It’s also a reprieve for the organization. Had they lost again and fallen to 1-6 on the season, heads would have rolled. And while 2-5 isn’t much better, 2-2 over their previous four games is an easier pill to swallow.

Leading the charge in Week 7 was wide receiver Darius Slayton, who earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 84.8 in his return from injury. Just behind him was quarterback Daniel Jones, who earned the team’s second-highest grade at 80.4.

Other notable offensive grades include wide receiver Dante Pettis (75.1), left tackle Matt Peart (61.0) and running back Devontae Booker (55.6).

The lowest-graded Giants on offense was wide receiver David Sills (44.3).

Defensively, it should come as little surprise that rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari led the way with an 80.3 (min. 20 snaps). Linebacker Benardrick McKinney earned a 90.6 on 11 snaps.

Elsewhere on defense, notable grades include cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (77.9), defensive end Leonard Williams (72.4) and cornerback James Bradberry (70.8).

The lowest-graded Giants on defense were linebacker Reggie Ragland (50.5) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (43.9).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DQpw_0cbw5NHp00

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Daniel Jones Simply Cannot Carry The Giants Offense And It Shows

The New York Giants must realize that Daniel Jones isn’t their guy. He is yet to make a significant impact three years into his career. Worse, his performance against the Los Angeles Rams indicates that he might not be the man for the job. Sure, the Giants are suffering from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
Person
James Bradberry
USA Today

Giants' Jason Garrett defends Daniel Jones after 3-INT game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had his worst performance of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He tossed three interceptions and fumbled twice, losing one. It was a day of regression for Jones, who had looked like the team’s MVP up until that...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/18: Week 6 reaction, Daniel Jones, more

Giants defensive captain Logan Ryan calls unit’s effort ‘unacceptable’. “We just didn’t execute in the red area,” Ryan said. “We did not hold them to three [points] enough. We started off pretty well. A couple of short fields [after turnovers], but on defense you have to put out the fire.”
NFL
USA Today

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Surrounding cast let Daniel Jones down

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not play well in a 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In fact, it was his worst performance of the season and one of the worst since the middle of 2020. Jones tossed three interceptions — two of which were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers#Pro Football Focus
numberfire.com

Darius Slayton (hamstring) questionable for Giants on Sunday

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is questionable for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. Slayton was close to returning last game and he was active at practice every day this week, so he seems to have a solid chance at returning for Sunday's matchup. Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) are both out and Sterling Shepard tweaked his hamstring on Thursday, so Slayton may be thrust into a large role in Week 7.
NFL
SportsGrid

Darius Slayton to Play in Week 7 Matchup Against Panthers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton will return to action in a Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1452140339259711492. Slayton is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the Giants’ offense for three games. He last played in a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones gets brutally honest on the Giants’ injury woes

The New York Giants will be without multiple key contributors for their Week 7 clash with the Carolina Panthers. Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) were all listed as out for this upcoming home matchup against Carolina. They each did not practice this week due to their respective injuries and thus, the Giants elected to rule them out for the contest.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Darius Slayton or Sterling Shepard: Will the Giants WRs play and should you start them in Week 7?

The New York Giants wide receiver corps has been ravaged by injury, the likes of which I cannot ever remember seeing. We already know Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are out. However, fantasy football managers may have Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard available this Sunday. What is the injury outlook for Slayton and Shepard, and can fantasy managers start them if they play?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: DeVante Parker, Darius Slayton Discussed in Deals

Several receivers and tight ends could be on the move ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, New York Giants pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram, Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker and Arizona Cardinals wideout Andy Isabella have all been discussed in potential trades.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, WR Darius Slayton, S Xavier McKinney

Q: (Tight End) Evan Engram showed up on the injury report yesterday. A: He'll be out here practicing today. We've got to put every little thing on the injury report. A lot of things get thrown on there, but he'll be out there today. Q: Is it maintenance for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy