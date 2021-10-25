Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

My relationship with the horror genre can be described more or less with a single word — nonexistent. As in, I’ve basically never watched a horror movie, and I plan to keep it that way. So, when I want to be frightened, I turn to kids’ horror. The genre, although relatively small, still has some standouts — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline,” “Monster House” and, of course, the entire “Scooby Doo” franchise. Since it is based on iteration upon iteration of the same five characters, many versions are forgotten. I fear that’s the case with my favorite version of the Mystery Gang, one that dares to break with precedent more than any other, “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.”
