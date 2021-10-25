Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

In the 50 years since Scooby-Doo and the rest of his crew were introduced to the world, fans have seen them go on countless adventures. As one of the most famous cartoon dogs of all time, Scooby-Doo has shown that dogs can be just as good at solving mysteries as humans. Of course, however, those mysteries have come with dozens of villains. While some of these villains were easy to spot, others really put Scooby’s skills to the test. Even though the show is geared towards a younger audience, some of these villains have actually been a little on the spooky side, and because of that, they’ve been impossible to forget. Here are the 10 best Scooby-Doo villains of all time.

