TV Series

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW? – Friday, October 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. THE SCOOBY GANG REUNITES! –...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

The CW Announces Prime-Time Scooby -Doo Special

Before sister network HBO MAX releases the Scooby-Doo inspired animated series Velma, The CW is premiering a prime-time one-hour special that’s all about the ghost-hunting dog. The Scooby Gang reunites on Friday, October 29 (8:00-9:00pm ET), in SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW!. The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

OG ‘Halloween’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

It’s been more than 40 years since Halloween originally hit theaters, but the story lives on through its sequels, cast and audience horror movie buffs. After multiple TV roles, Jamie Lee Curtis made her big-screen debut in 1978’s Halloween as Laurie Strode, a high school babysitter who is being harassed by Michael Myers after he escapes from Warren County’s Smith’s Grove Sanitarium 15 years after killing his sister.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Ranking The 10 Best Scooby Doo Villains of All-Time

In the 50 years since Scooby-Doo and the rest of his crew were introduced to the world, fans have seen them go on countless adventures. As one of the most famous cartoon dogs of all time, Scooby-Doo has shown that dogs can be just as good at solving mysteries as humans. Of course, however, those mysteries have come with dozens of villains. While some of these villains were easy to spot, others really put Scooby’s skills to the test. Even though the show is geared towards a younger audience, some of these villains have actually been a little on the spooky side, and because of that, they’ve been impossible to forget. Here are the 10 best Scooby-Doo villains of all time.
TV & VIDEOS
Yale Daily News

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated: An Underappreciated Gem

My relationship with the horror genre can be described more or less with a single word — nonexistent. As in, I’ve basically never watched a horror movie, and I plan to keep it that way. So, when I want to be frightened, I turn to kids’ horror. The genre, although relatively small, still has some standouts — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline,” “Monster House” and, of course, the entire “Scooby Doo” franchise. Since it is based on iteration upon iteration of the same five characters, many versions are forgotten. I fear that’s the case with my favorite version of the Mystery Gang, one that dares to break with precedent more than any other, “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
The Portland Mercury

Scary-Funny Improv Show Murder Mystery Machine Is “Scooby-Doo Meets Saw”

Sarah Michelle Gellar fans who missed Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Musical’s latest run at the Funhouse Lounge, should consider attending the venue’s next installment of their improv pop culture spoof series. Billed as “Scooby-Doo meets Saw,” Murder Mystery Machine takes Scoob and the gang and plops them wherever the audience chooses, solving a mystery more grisly than their misadventures on Zombie Island. Jigsaw (the antagonist from the Saw franchise) and his moralistic torture traps only appear in the audience’s imagination, but fair warning: the first four rows of Funhouse Lounge’s new theater seating arrangement will get wet during murders.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘B Positive’ Creator & Co-Showrunner Marco Pennette Exits CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has left the sophomore CBS comedy. Deadline understands that former Mom co-exec producer Pennette exited the series, which he exec produced with Chuck Lorre and former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson, at the end of the first season. The show, which returned for its second season last night, was inspired by Pennette’s own personal experience. Patterson will continue to serve as showrunner for season two, working closely with Lorre and executive producer Warren Bell. The series stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad...
TV SERIES
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Free Evil Episode, 100 Vet Lands Netflix Comedy and More

This is something for estranged Evil fans to cheer about. Just don’t let the monks hear you. At the apparent request of series creators Robert and Michelle King, Paramount+ has made one of Season 2’s streaming-only episodes available for free. “This is in response to people who miss the show, but hated that it cost money to watch on Paramount Plus,” Robert King explained on Twitter, after the streamer circulated the special link to the episode. “We asked our betters if they would put one episode out for free: a self-contained episode like ‘S Is for Silence.’ So here it is.” The seventh...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Nov. 12, after debuting in U.S. theaters on Sept. 3, and becoming a hit with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92 percent. The streamer will also air the Disney Plus premiere of “Ciao Alberto,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and “Entrelazados” Season one. Meanwhile, Disney Plus will ring in the season with holiday programs including “The Search For Santa Paws” and “Snow Buddies” on Nov. 5, “A Muppets Christmas” on Nov. 19, and “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” “Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse...
TV & VIDEOS
toledoparent.com

Scooby-Doo tops most-searched list for spooky family films

No matter what, families just seem to love Scooby-Doo. According to a new study compiled by USDish, the mystery-solving Great Dane and his pals rank as the most-searched “spooky” kids movie on Google this year. 13 different states ranked “Scooby” as the most Googled creepy movie for families, while 10...
MOVIES

