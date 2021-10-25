CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Demon of Piper Beach – Nancy Drew

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNANCY DREW – Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. THE SECRETS THAT YOU KEEP – When life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Atlanta

Nancy Drew – ‘The Testimony of the Executed Man’

IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s. Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#303). Original airdate 10/22/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TV Fanatic

Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 3

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3, the pair made their way to a convention for amateur sleuths. There, they came face-to-face with a podcaster who claimed to know the truth. Elsewhere, George had a score to settle with someone who made fun of her relationship. How did it all...
TV SERIES
thehofstrachronicle.com

“Nancy Drew” returns just in time for spooky season

Months after season two’s cliffhanger, The CW show “Nancy Drew” has returned for its third season on Friday, Oct. 8. The Drew Crew is back and they are trying to figure out who is targeting Nancy and her family. The CW show matures the well-loved novel series. Yet, there are...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Lewis
Person
Kennedy Mcmann
cbslocal.com

The Vision of the Birchwood Prisoner – Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. OCCULT OF PERSONALITY – After a major setback in the Frozen Hearts case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) asks Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect. Meanwhile, the Bobbsey entanglement...
NANCY, KY
theyoungfolks.com

‘Nancy Drew’ 3×04 review: “The Demon of Piper Beach” scares up the Drew Crew’s biggest nightmares

Freddy Krueger, eat your frozen heart out! The CW’s Nancy Drew had a new nightmarish villain pop up to torment the dreams within Horseshoe Bay. “The Demon of Piper Beach” was an electric chapter that captured the spooky vibes for a Halloween week episode. Most of the plot was set in the dream world, which opened up the special effects and tricks to make it more eerie and paranormal. But, it was the character development of the Drew Crew that stood as out the best parts. Each of the main five, as well as their surrounding allies, progressed in many positive ways for weeks to come. “The Demon of Piper Beach” was another strong episode for the world of Nancy Drew.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piper#Drew Crew#Frozen Heart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Variety

Inside ‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Emotional Tribute to Dustin Diamond

When Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining drops its second season on Nov. 24, it will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond right from the premiere episode. Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers beginning in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the prequel to “Saved by the Bell” in 1988. He continued the character through the flagship series, short-lived “College Years” spinoff and six years of “The New Class” spinoff, making his time with the character a dozen years in total. Diamond passed away from lung cancer in February of this year. His character was referenced in the first season of the...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Kids Looked Absolutely Adorable in Their Halloween Outfits

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah’s kids absolutely crushed the costume game this year. She even worked on them herself, per her Instagram Stories. Ruah posted an update to her Stories earlier yesterday. In one pic, we see her with a glue gun in hand, applying spikes to her son’s costume. “Mommy is back at it…” her caption on the story reads. So what costume requires her to glue spikes on it? Take a look at the pictures below to find out.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus’ Disney Plus Sequel Adds Eleven New Cast Members, Including Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham and Sam Richardson

Disney has announced eleven new cast members that will join returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2,” its upcoming Disney Plus sequel to the 1993 family fantasy film. Disney made the announcement through its official Disney Plus Twitter, alongside a video featuring the sequel’s logo. The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/DiBAfCHiWX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021 The new cast members...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Mitchell Hoog Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Hoog, one of the lead stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival has signed with Buchwald for representation. Hoog leads the Saved by the Bell cast alongside Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. In the Peacock comedy, which will return for Season 2 on Nov. 24, Hoog stars as Mac Morris, the son of California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). He recently appeared opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. The Colorado-born actor has also appeared in Richard Jewell, Harriet and Walk Ride Rodeo. Additional credits include Lifetime’s The Surrogate, the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix’s Daybreak. He continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘B Positive’ Creator & Co-Showrunner Marco Pennette Exits CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has left the sophomore CBS comedy. Deadline understands that former Mom co-exec producer Pennette exited the series, which he exec produced with Chuck Lorre and former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson, at the end of the first season. The show, which returned for its second season last night, was inspired by Pennette’s own personal experience. Patterson will continue to serve as showrunner for season two, working closely with Lorre and executive producer Warren Bell. The series stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad...
TV SERIES
People

Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable in Halloween Costume Alongside Daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7

Bruce Willis got into character for Halloween this year. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared photos from their holiday weekend on Instagram Monday, showing their two daughters smiling as Bruce, 66, stood behind them wearing a life-like mask. Daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, showed off their costumes, a Harley Quinn jokester and an inflatable unicorn, respectively.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy