The Demon of Piper Beach – Nancy Drew

Freddy Krueger, eat your frozen heart out! The CW’s Nancy Drew had a new nightmarish villain pop up to torment the dreams within Horseshoe Bay. “The Demon of Piper Beach” was an electric chapter that captured the spooky vibes for a Halloween week episode. Most of the plot was set in the dream world, which opened up the special effects and tricks to make it more eerie and paranormal. But, it was the character development of the Drew Crew that stood as out the best parts. Each of the main five, as well as their surrounding allies, progressed in many positive ways for weeks to come. “The Demon of Piper Beach” was another strong episode for the world of Nancy Drew.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO