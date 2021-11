A furore has erupted over legislation that will allow companies to continue dumping raw sewage into rivers and seas.Last week, parliament voted against an amendment to a bill that would have prevented this from happening, causing backlash on social media and criticism from opposition MPs.So, what is it all about?What did MPs vote for?The vote was for an amendment to the Environment Bill which sought to place a legal duty on water companies not to pump sewage into rivers.It was proposed in the House of Lords by the Duke of Wellington, Charles Wellesley and would have also forced water...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO