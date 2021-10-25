CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity Monday: PayPal punts on Pinterest as Facebook’s hell month continues

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative...

ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Equity Monday: The beginning of the end of ‘996’

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Pinterest gets into live shopping with launch of Pinterest TV

The shows will be hosted by Pinterest creators and will include a chat feature where viewers can ask questions and otherwise participate in the experience. The debut lineup of Pinterest TV shows includes “Christian On,” from American fashion designer, and “Project Runway” alum Christian Siriano; “Unfail My,” from director and screenwriter Monica Suriyage, who is joined by Pinterest food creators to “unfail” the holiday dishes of cooks across the country; “Tom Tries,” featuring Olympic gold medalist in diving, Tom Daley, who’s also a knitting guru and who plans to learn new skills from the older grandmas and grandpas; “Manny Does,” from beauty entrepreneur Manny MUA, focused on common holiday beauty needs; “Buy This,” from comedian Robyn Schall, who, along with Pinterest creators, will show off products from brands like Patagonia, Melody Ehsani and Crown Affair.
TV SHOWS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg should quit Facebook, whistleblower Frances Haugen says

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Mark Zuckerberg should step down as CEO of Facebook parent Meta, if the company has any hope of bettering its corporate culture. In her first public remarks outside of a...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) rose 2% on Monday, furthering the social media giant's rally since its blockbuster announcement last week. Facebook is changing its name to Meta Platforms to reflect the company's long-term ambitions. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to help build a metaverse in which a host of cutting-edge technologies -- such as virtual and augmented reality -- converge to create an immersive experience that blends the digital and physical worlds.
STOCKS
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The former Facebook engineer, who leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks of criticism of the social media giant, also called on its chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to step down. Speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Haugen said it was "unconscionable" that Facebook was trumpeting its ambitions to develop the "metaverse" -- a virtual reality version of the internet -- rather than focusing on fixing existing problems. "Over and over again Facebook chooses expansion in new areas over sticking the landing on what they've already done," she told an audience of tens of thousands in the Portuguese capital.
INTERNET
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
TechCrunch

Twitter now lets all iOS users ‘Super Follow’ select creators

The feature launched in September after first being announced in February. Super Follows are another tool for creators to earn money through the social media platform. Eligible accounts are able to set the price for Super Follow subscriptions, with the option of charging $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month. Creators can choose to mark some tweets for subscribers only while continuing to reach their unpaid follower base in regular tweets.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Facebook changes its corporate branding to Meta

Facebook’s corporate entity is now Meta. Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg announced the change at the company’s AR/VR-focused Connect event, sharing that the new title captured more of the company’s core ambition: to build the metaverse. “To reflect who we are and what we hope to build, I am proud to...
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

The PayPal-Pinterest Rumor Sparked Conversation

Editor's note: This podcast talking about PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) rumored interest in acquiring Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was recorded before PayPal's Oct. 24 announcement that "it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Twitter launches Spaces Recording feature to testers on iOS, global launch to follow

Initially, the Spaces Recording option will be will made available to a limited number of Twitter Spaces hosts on iOS and all listeners on iOS and Android worldwide. Twitter says the first users to receive access will be those who were in the original Spaces Beta. It will then roll out the feature to the rest of the Twitter audience in a few more weeks, the company says.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Facebook teases Polar, a mobile app for creating AR filters

The upcoming iOS app, called Polar, allows users to build their own AR filters for Facebook and Instagram powered by the Spark AR platform. Users will be able to easily create these filters in a visual way using templates — a much lighter technical lift than existing frameworks. As Instagram...
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

A PayPal-Pinterest Debrief

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) raises the price of certain models and strikes a $4.2 billion deal with Hertz. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) gets ready to roll out a new virtual assistant named "Fargo." Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma analyzes those stories and shares why he thinks mini candy bars are underrated at Halloween.
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PayPal says it's currently not pursuing Pinterest deal

PayPal Holdings said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest, ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal. San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal had approached Pinterest about a potential deal, Bloomberg News reported last week. The companies discussed a potential price of around $70 a share, people with knowledge of the matter said, a price that would have valued Pinterest at about $45 billion.
BUSINESS
Retail Wire

Should PayPal still buy Pinterest?

Multiple outlets last week posted stories indicating PayPal was in advanced talks to acquire Pinterest to transform itself into a social commerce powerhouse. On Monday morning, however, PayPal issued a brief statement clarifying that the company is “not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.”. At a reported purchase...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

PayPal Says It's Not Looking to Buy Pinterest Right Now, Shares Jump 6%

PayPal said in an update on its website that it is "not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." Shares of Pinterest soared last week after Bloomberg first reported that PayPal may acquire the social media company. PayPal's shares were up more than 3% in morning trading Monday on...
BUSINESS

