Equity Monday: PayPal punts on Pinterest as Facebook’s hell month continues

The shows will be hosted by Pinterest creators and will include a chat feature where viewers can ask questions and otherwise participate in the experience. The debut lineup of Pinterest TV shows includes “Christian On,” from American fashion designer, and “Project Runway” alum Christian Siriano; “Unfail My,” from director and screenwriter Monica Suriyage, who is joined by Pinterest food creators to “unfail” the holiday dishes of cooks across the country; “Tom Tries,” featuring Olympic gold medalist in diving, Tom Daley, who’s also a knitting guru and who plans to learn new skills from the older grandmas and grandpas; “Manny Does,” from beauty entrepreneur Manny MUA, focused on common holiday beauty needs; “Buy This,” from comedian Robyn Schall, who, along with Pinterest creators, will show off products from brands like Patagonia, Melody Ehsani and Crown Affair.
