Former PGA Tour professional Brian Henninger and local standout Amy Simanton really want to help you get better.How's your golf game? PGA Tour veteran and longtime Oregon resident Brian Henninger thinks it can be better, which is why he opened The Golf Farm three years ago. "We like to challenge people when they come in here," Henninger said. "Golf's not easy, and changing and working on stuff can be difficult, but we want people coming back, and at the end of the day, we want them still loving the game." Henninger started The Golf Farm — which is located off...

13 DAYS AGO