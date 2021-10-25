CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Jr is now selling tasteless ‘Alec Baldwin Kills People’ t-shirts

By Lauren Milici
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooqYr_0cbw3jIR00
(Donald Trump Jr.)

Donald Trump Jr. has decided to make a quick buck off the tragic accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and we think it could be a new low.

The former president’s son has listed a t-shirt that reads, ‘Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People’ for $27.99 on his official website. He also posted a photoshopped image of Baldwin wearing one of the shirts.

Baldwin has said he is heartbroken over Hutchins’ death, which, according to official documents, occurred after the actor was accidentally fired gun at the camera - which he was told was unloaded. No one has been charged in the incident on the Rust set at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Unfortunately, Don Jr. is not the only Republican mouthpiece who has mocked the tragedy.

CNN host Jake Tapper has accused Republican politicians of exploiting the incident via a series of cruel Twitter jokes.

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert tagged Baldwin in a tweet, mocking a tweet the actor had made about the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown. Despite receiving immediate backlash, Boebert doubled down.

“The Colorado congresswoman thought it was funny to exploit ‘hands up, don’t shoot,’ to make a joke at the expense of Baldwin,” Tapper said. “But more importantly, really to make a joke at the expense of Halyna Hutchins and her husband Matthew and their son Andros.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Senate candidate J.D. Vance tweeted directly at Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, asking that Trump’s account be reinstated specifically for commentary on the incident.

“Vance seems to want Trump to attack and mock for a global audience Alec Baldwin for killing a woman in what almost certainly was a tragic accident,” Tapper said. “Regardless of the pain of Matthew Hutchins or Andros Hutchins. And however this impacts Baldwin, and really, I mean, how might such an incident impact you? And he did this, J.D. Vance, why?”

Baldwin was spotted hugging Matthew in Santa Fe on Saturday. Hutchins’ father said over the weekend that he does not blame the actor for her death.

Another vigil for Hutchins is set to take place Sunday, October 31st, from 6pm to 7.30pm at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters in Burbank.

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Variety

Alec Baldwin Gives First On-Camera Comments on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘She Was My Friend’

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump Jr and others have forgotten Alec Baldwin’s basic humanity

How much can you divine of a famous person from a chance encounter in the street? Perhaps not so much. But you might be struck by their sense of low-drama normality, their obvious attempt at trying to blend in with a crowd. That was the impression I got, for sure, of Alec Baldwin, the 63-year-old actor at the centre of real-life tragedy on a movie set in New Mexico.In the days since the incident last week that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza, Baldwin has expressed his deep remorse and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People#Rust#Republican#Cnn#Senate
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

JD Vance under fire for ‘callous’ tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin set shooting

Author and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance has come under fire for a “callous” tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin’s fatal on-set shooting in New Mexico.Baldwin was filming his forthcoming movie Rust on Thursday when he discharged a prop gun, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.Vance referenced the incident in a tweet on Friday after Baldwin broke his silence to say his “heart is broken.”“Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets,” Vance wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.The post drew outrage from critics accusing Vance of exploiting the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Slammed For Dressing Up As Alec Baldwin With A Gun After Fatal Shooting On Movie Set

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — I truly hate every time I find myself writing about Kelly Dodd. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is an embarrassment to Bravo, to say the least. She’s crass, controversial, and oh so offensive, but in her own particularly cruel way. I hate giving […] The post Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Slammed For Dressing Up As Alec Baldwin With A Gun After Fatal Shooting On Movie Set appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Indy100

Indy100

109K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy