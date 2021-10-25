CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Protesters block FDR, West Side Highway urging Biden to act on climate change 'today'

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZ0IJ_0cbw3KQO00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Several climate activist protesters were arrested Monday morning after blocking traffic on the FDR and West Side Highway causing major traffic delays during rush hour, police said.

However, all southbound lanes of the West Side Highway at West 34th Street and northbound lanes of the FDR Drive at Jackson Street reopened and as authorities intervened.

It is not clear how many protesters have been arrested at this time.

Video from the Citizen app showed traffic on the FDR at a standstill as protesters linked to one another with pipes.

FDR Drive Blocked by Climate Protest @CitizenApp

Cherry St & FDR Dr 8:28:20 AM EDT

The Extinction Rebellion NYC group took credit for the protests on FDR Drive on Twitter Monday, urging President Joe Biden to take immediate action on climate change.

"Dear commuters: we are interrupting traffic this morning not to annoy you, but to force the public to confront the true dangers of unchecked climate change," the group tweeted. "If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It's a matter of life and death."

Biden is scheduled to arrive in New Jersey at 10:45 a.m., to promote his Build Back Better Agenda.

The Associated Press reported last week that as negotiations work its way through Congress, portions of his $3.5 trillion trillion package — including parts of his climate change agenda — could be slimmed down or eliminated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Highway#Climate Change#Protest Riot#Multilingual Asl Link#Nycem#Notifynyc#Climate Protest#Potus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy