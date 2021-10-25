Protesters block FDR, West Side Highway urging Biden to act on climate change 'today'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Several climate activist protesters were arrested Monday morning after blocking traffic on the FDR and West Side Highway causing major traffic delays during rush hour, police said.

However, all southbound lanes of the West Side Highway at West 34th Street and northbound lanes of the FDR Drive at Jackson Street reopened and as authorities intervened.

It is not clear how many protesters have been arrested at this time.

Video from the Citizen app showed traffic on the FDR at a standstill as protesters linked to one another with pipes.

FDR Drive Blocked by Climate Protest @CitizenApp Cherry St & FDR Dr 8:28:20 AM EDT

The Extinction Rebellion NYC group took credit for the protests on FDR Drive on Twitter Monday, urging President Joe Biden to take immediate action on climate change.

"Dear commuters: we are interrupting traffic this morning not to annoy you, but to force the public to confront the true dangers of unchecked climate change," the group tweeted. "If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It's a matter of life and death."

Biden is scheduled to arrive in New Jersey at 10:45 a.m., to promote his Build Back Better Agenda.

The Associated Press reported last week that as negotiations work its way through Congress, portions of his $3.5 trillion trillion package — including parts of his climate change agenda — could be slimmed down or eliminated.