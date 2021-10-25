Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 7. Here are some tips to help you ease into it.

Do you keep up with inspecting and replacing batteries in your smoke detectors? The Firemen's Association of the State of New York recommends that twice a year, when we change the clocks (Fall, Spring), residents should inspect all their smoke alarms, along with carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, considering that these devices can be the difference between life and death, the FASNY also says smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested once a month, those with removable batteries should have the batteries checked every six months, and replaced once a year. Don't forget to remove dust from these devices as well, and never paint them so they can perform their important job properly. If possible, install sealed-in smoke alarms with non-removable batteries.

