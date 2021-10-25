CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 7. Here are some tips to help you ease into it.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time of year again. The clocks will be set back an hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., ending Daylight Saving Time for most of the country. And while many will welcome gaining one hour, the time change could mean some challenges. Below are some tips to...

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Illini

Daylight saving time means potential danger for women

Many women on campus said daylight saving time is a curfew. When it gets dark earlier, they have to adjust their plans so they can be safe. Jacqueline Springer, freshman in ACES, said as a woman attending a large school, she has to take certain precautions because of her gender. On a large campus, she often FaceTimes friends while walking, shares her location with family and trusted friends and walks in groups to avoid being alone.
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Why sleep experts recommend eliminating daylight saving time

(BPT) - Nov. 7 is approaching, and with it the end of daylight saving time, when those in most of the U.S. will “fall back” to standard time by setting clocks back one hour. If the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) had its way, this would be the last time change in the U.S., and the switch to standard time would be permanent.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Time Change#The Sleep Foundation
wustl.edu

WashU Expert: Time to retire daylight saving time

Change is upon us once again. Come the first Sunday of November, we will gain an hour of morning sunlight. The one-hour adjustment to the clock on the wall may not sound dramatic. But our biological clock begs to differ. Take, for example, the members of society blissfully unaware of...
SCIENCE
WZOZ 103.1

Daylight Savings Ends November 7: Time To Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Do you keep up with inspecting and replacing batteries in your smoke detectors? The Firemen's Association of the State of New York recommends that twice a year, when we change the clocks (Fall, Spring), residents should inspect all their smoke alarms, along with carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, considering that these devices can be the difference between life and death, the FASNY also says smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested once a month, those with removable batteries should have the batteries checked every six months, and replaced once a year. Don't forget to remove dust from these devices as well, and never paint them so they can perform their important job properly. If possible, install sealed-in smoke alarms with non-removable batteries.
icgov.org

Change your smoke alarm batteries this Sunday as daylight saving time ends

The Iowa City Fire Department is reminding residents to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector batteries when changing clocks back one hour at the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Maintaining smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries is one of the simplest, most effective...
IOWA CITY, IA
Well+Good

How Often Should You Change Your Sheets—Really?

We’ve all been there: You promise yourself that you’re going to change the sheets that have been on your bed for who-even-knows-how-long. But by the time your workday ends (and you’ve squeezed in a workout), collapsing into your bed seems much more appealing than stripping it. So, you tuck yourself into the dirty sheets and swear you’ll do it tomorrow. The next morning, the cycle repeats itself.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

If You Notice This Smell at Home, You May Have Mice, Experts Warn

Mice are excellent hiders. Once these rodents create a nest where they won't be disrupted by humans, they only move around to quickly forage for food, which means you may not immediately realize you have mice in your home. While they can leave obvious traces like their droppings or the sound of their steps scuttling in your walls, some mice are harder to spot. But there's one subtle sign you should be aware of—the smell mice give off. To see which scent could mean you have these critters in your home—and what to do about it—read on.
ANIMALS
WRAL

Here's how to get rid of funky odors in your home

It happens to everyone from time-to-time, something in the home starts to smell. Sometimes it’s tough to track down. Is it the trash can? The refrigerator? A bathroom drain?. 5 On Your Side’s Monica Laliberte shares some easy fixes. One common issue: front loading wash machines. “It’s a constant, constant,...
HOME & GARDEN
Inverse

Does your back hurt? How one surprising lifestyle tweak can reduce pain

After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we’re experiencing back pain that we hadn’t been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the past year, moving less and spending more time sitting in one position. But while you...
FITNESS
MLive.com

When does the time change? Get ready to fall back

In less than a month, it will be time to change the clocks to mark the end of daylight saving time. The time change will take place Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. so most people will reset their clocks back one hour – assuming your digital device doesn’t handle the issue for you – before going to bed on Saturday night, Nov. 6.
uticaphoenix.net

When does the time change in 2021? Here’s when to

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy