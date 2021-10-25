CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 10/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Charlotte-Becky backstage dynamic, Reigns-Heyman-Lesnar angle, Xavier’s KOTR celebration, Cody being booed, WWE touting Saudi Arabia trips, Dark Side of Ring, more (103 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. The most notable pro wrestling social media discussion of...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of Punk’s debut on Dynamite against Fish, Shida vs. Deeb in TBS Tournament, Guevara vs. Ethan for TNT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The Dynamite opening theme aired. Then the announcers introduced the show as cameras panned the enthusiastic crowd. They talked about the scheduled matches. (1) C.M. PUNK vs. BOBBY FISH. The crowd began chanting “C.M. Punk!” before his entrance music even...
WWE
WWE

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods (King of the Ring Finals)

In the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament, Finn Bálor will go head-to-head The New Day’s Xavier Woods at WWE Crown Jewel. In his climb to this final showdown, The Prince overcame both Cesaro and Sami Zayn, while Woods bested Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Now, the only thing that stands between the elite competitors and the crown is each other.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Xavier Woods On Which Former WWE Superstar He Wishes Was There For His KOTR Win

With his King of the Ring victory at WWE Crown Jewel, Xavier Woods has added another milestone for the New Day stable between himself, Kofi Kingston and WWE Champion Big E. In an interview with the New York Post, Woods talked about being congratulated by Big E right after his victory on Thursday.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Xavier Woods
Pro Wrestling Torch

LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL REPORT 10/21/21: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Lesnar, Lynch vs. Banks vs. Belair, Big E vs. McIntyre, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT MOHAMMED ABDU ARENA ON THE BOULEVARD. Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. -The opening video package hyped the event’s biggest matches, and claimed that the location of the show “brings out the best in all...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live results (Reigns vs Lesnar, Lynch vs Banks vs Belair): 21 October, 2021

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live results: With one of the most promising cards for the year, WWE has returned to Saudi Arabia. Some of the biggest names in the industry are scheduled to be in action. 4 Championship matches, 2 tournament finals, 2 stipulation matches and more is scheduled for Crown Jewel. A video package highlights the show and we are kicking off with the Hell in a Cell match.
WWE
Sporting News

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match grades, results: Roman Reigns retains but whose side is Paul Heyman on?

The WWE returned to Saudi Arabia with a loaded night of matches for the 2021 edition of Crown Jewel. And the event certainly didn't disappoint as most of the matches delivered with Edge and Seth Rollins turning in a Match of the Year performance inside Hell in a Cell. It set the bar high but each of the singles championship matches delivered with a main event that left more questions than answers as the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar triangle continues to be one of the more intriguing stories the WWE has told in years.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 10/23: Danielson and Rhodes gel in the opener, the case for Cody turning heel, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... A terrific match to kick-off Dynamite. It has been said before, but Dustin is remarkable at his age. When you think of everything he’s done and what he’s put his body through and to now be in the best shape of his life is incredible. I feel that Danielson is going to try to have a match of the year every time he hits the ring. It creates a very exciting atmosphere when he wrestles that could have never been done in WWE. The tournament seems to be leading to a predictable Danielson vs. Moxley at Full Gear, but in the meantime, we’re in for some quality matches.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Rich Wade#Kotr#New Japan G1
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/29 WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on FS1 takeover, Lesnar-Reigns fallout, Banks-Charlotte fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WILKES-BARRE, PA AT THE MOHEGAN SUN ARENA AT CASEY PLAZA. -The show opened with the new Smackdown video intro. After this, they showed a crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. They showed a graphic for a “Trick or Street Fight” between the teams of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs against Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Changes Plans For Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega’s New KOTR Name

WWE has made a slight change to the new ring name for King Xavier Woods following his King of the Ring Tournament win. The original plan coming out of Thursday’s King of the Ring finals win over Finn Balor at WWE Crown Jewel was to bill Woods as King Xavier, but PWInsider reports that plans changed and they went with King Xavier as of Friday.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 10/29: Detailed coverage of Halloween edition on FS1 – Trick or Street Fight, Kofi’s “Knighting”, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The full Smackdown intro video package aired. -Michael Cole welcomed the audience to a “special outing” of Smackdown on FS1 emanating from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre. He and Pat McAfee said it was a “spooky” edition of Smackdown, featuring a Trick or Street Fight tag team match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Who Brock Lesnar Hung Out With In Saudi Arabia Before WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar showed up to Saudi Arabia where he cashed a big paycheck to wrestle Roman Reigns at October 21st’s Crown Jewel event. He had some time to kill prior to the event, but Lesnar is not one to hang out with a ton of people. The Beast Incarnate is...
WWE
Bloody Elbow

Video: ‘Kung Fu master’ calls out K-1 champion, gets destroyed

When will traditional martial artists learn that calling out pro combat sport athletes is not a good idea?. Check out below as we have another so-called master, in Kung Fu this time, being absolutely dismantled by a pro. The pro in this case is K-1 kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. The gym-shot...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy