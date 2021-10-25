FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling returns to chat Sheamus on NBC, Suzuki’s American tour, G1 booking issues, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... A terrific match to kick-off Dynamite. It has been said before, but Dustin is remarkable at his age. When you think of everything he’s done and what he’s put his body through and to now be in the best shape of his life is incredible. I feel that Danielson is going to try to have a match of the year every time he hits the ring. It creates a very exciting atmosphere when he wrestles that could have never been done in WWE. The tournament seems to be leading to a predictable Danielson vs. Moxley at Full Gear, but in the meantime, we’re in for some quality matches.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO