FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling returns to chat Sheamus on NBC, Suzuki’s American tour, G1 booking issues, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... A good match to kick-off Dynamite as C.M. Punk competed in his 5th match in 7 years. Every Punk match still takes a moment to readjust to seeing him back, but It’s amazing to see him wrestling on TV against Bobby Fish. AEW continues to put him in the ring with respectable veterans while he presumably works off the ring rust for bigger named opponents. Even if that’s the case, it’s still surprising that he has yet to move into a bigger program. Tony Khan’s leaked sheet of the Full Gear lineup had him against Wardlow. There hasn’t been any evidence on TV pointing in that direction, but it would make sense for him to be involved in the Darby Allin-MJF match leading to a match with Wardlow down the road.
