White House, TN

White House ‘deeply alarmed’ by apparent military takeover in Sudan

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The U.S. government is “deeply alarmed” by reports of a military...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

 

The Independent

Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.At stake is a potential shift in the global balance of power that has favored the United States for decades. A realignment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Idaho8.com

Massive crowds demonstrate against military takeover in Sudan

Hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating across Sudan in protest of Monday’s military’s takeover, marking the largest protest against the coup yet. The streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were packed with protesters on Saturday morning, with demonstrators chanting anti-military slogans and waving anti-coup banners. “No for military rule,...
PROTESTS
industryglobalnews24.com

US suspends US$700 million aid to Sudan after military takeover

The United States has suspended US$700 million aid to Sudan. The United States of America has urged for an immediate restoration of a civilian government, after the military takeover. Highlights. United States suspends US$700 million aid to Sudan. PM Abdalla Hamdok and his wife are taken away from their home.
U.S. POLITICS
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Reuters

White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan takeover -Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is looking at a full range of economic tools to respond to the military takeover in Sudan and has been in close contact with Gulf countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Sudan’s military dissolved a power-sharing government and deposed a...
POTUS
Gephardt Daily

Sudan’s military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup

Oct. 26 (UPI) — The Sudanese military seized control of the country early Monday and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in an apparent coup. “This is a new Sudan,” military chief Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan said in a news conference, The New York Times reported....
WORLD
WOKV

US ‘deeply alarmed’ by reports of possible Sudan coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — The U.S. government has responded to reports that a possible military coup is unfolding in Sudan, which has been grappling with a transition to democracy in the wake of the 2019 ouster of its former autocratic leader, Omar al-Bashir. In a statement early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
The Week

Sudan civilian leaders arrested in apparent military coup

Top members of Sudan's civilian government were arrested Monday in an apparent coup following weeks between the military and civilian leaders they are supposed to be sharing power with during a rocky democratic transition period. At least four Cabinet ministers are reported to have been arrested by the military. Sudan's information ministry said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been placed under house arrest. The internet is reportedly down in Khartoum, the capital, and much of the rest of Sudan.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup. Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.
WORLD
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS

