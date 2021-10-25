White House ‘deeply alarmed’ by apparent military takeover in Sudan

Top members of Sudan's civilian government were arrested Monday in an apparent coup following weeks between the military and civilian leaders they are supposed to be sharing power with during a rocky democratic transition period. At least four Cabinet ministers are reported to have been arrested by the military. Sudan's information ministry said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been placed under house arrest. The internet is reportedly down in Khartoum, the capital, and much of the rest of Sudan.

