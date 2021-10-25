White House ‘deeply alarmed’ by apparent military takeover in Sudan

China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.At stake is a potential shift in the global balance of power that has favored the United States for decades. A realignment...
Comments / 0