Deaf young man with autism reported missing in August located

(WWJ) Detroit Police say 22-year-old Brandon Drake, who went missing a couple of months ago, has been found.

According to his mother, Drake lives with autism, is deaf, and wears braces on his legs.

Sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said Drake left his home in the 18700 block of Hubbell, near 7 Mile Rd. and the Lodge Fwy. in Detroit, to get something to eat.

He was last seen on foot, pushing a Target shopping cart.

On Monday, Oct. 15, police sent an update saying that Drake had been located and "is doing fine." It's not clear where he'd been. No further information was released.