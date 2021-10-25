Cell phones banned in class at Windsor Locks High School

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Windsor Locks High School has informed parents that the ban of cell phone use in the classroom, initiated in 2016, goes in effect starting today, according to Principal Rebecca Bissonnette.

Bissonnette sent a letter to parents indicating the transition back to school "is providing a challenge for students to manage."

The letter explains students are struggling to disconnect from their personal devices and engage in learning.

The policy bans the personal devices from being used during instruction.

"They can have the devices in their backpack or locker and they're allowed to check them during hall pass time or when out of the classroom at lunch time," Board of Education Chair Patricia King explained.

Discipline for a third offense includes a family meeting and the student receiving one day of in school suspension.

The policy mirrors one already used in the middle schools.