CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Cell phones banned in class at Windsor Locks High School

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJEYy_0cbvzKSq00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Windsor Locks High School has informed parents that the ban of cell phone use in the classroom, initiated in 2016, goes in effect starting today, according to Principal Rebecca Bissonnette.

Bissonnette sent a letter to parents indicating the transition back to school "is providing a challenge for students to manage."

The letter explains students are struggling to disconnect from their personal devices and engage in learning.

The policy bans the personal devices from being used during instruction.

"They can have the devices in their backpack or locker and they're allowed to check them during hall pass time or when out of the classroom at lunch time," Board of Education Chair Patricia King explained.

Discipline for a third offense includes a family meeting and the student receiving one day of in school suspension.

The policy mirrors one already used in the middle schools.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor Locks, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Windsor Locks, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Pension issue challenges CT police departments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut Police departments are plagued with officers leaving those with 401Ks, seeking ones that offer a more defined pension plan, the President of the Connecticut Police Chief's Association, Patrick Ridenhour, claims. "It's a serious concern that has been around the last several years. When I...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy