When it comes to sustainability in healthcare, one may literally find the roots of hope in Wales’ scenic Usk Valley. Soon to open to the public is Gwreiddiau Gobaith, Welsh for “roots of hope.” Found in the valley on a hillside outside the town of Crickhowell, the spot is a woodland planted by critical care staff of University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Consisting of a thousand trees, Gwreiddiau Gobaith commemorates the staff’s patients and patients’ families during the maelstrom of 2020, whilst also offsetting the carbon emissions and waste that came from the machines needed to treat the hospital’s Covid-19 patients.

