I’m a sucker for all things Walt Disney. Slap his name on it, and I’m a happy camper. Share a bit of history regarding the man, and I’m in. Tell me that I’m eating some of his favorite foods? Well, now you’ve just gone and done it. You’ve appealed to both my love of food and my love of Walt. In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, Magic Kingdom’s Crystal Palace did just that. And I loved just about every single bite.

