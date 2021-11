On Tuesday, Fox Business host Neil Cavuto informed the public that he has contracted COVID-19—an announcement he used to advise others to get vaccinated. “While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” Cavuto, who underwent an open-heart surgery in 2016, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997, and has previously been treated for cancer, said in a statement released by the network. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” He then expressed his hope that everyone who is still unvaccinated “gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO