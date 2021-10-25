CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars for end of 2022

By Reuters
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Hertz said on Monday the car rental firm has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc cars for delivery by the...

www.unionleader.com

invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Best Technology

The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so complicated that they do not use them. The other is that the technology requires components that are not always available. A semiconductor chip shortage, which includes those often used in auto electronics systems, has severely limited […]
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
Robb Report

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS: Everything We Know About the Ultra-Luxurious Electric Sedan

Overview It may come as a surprise that Mercedes, renowned for its prowess with internal-combustion engines, had its name on a series-production electric vehicle (EV) as far back as 1906, but the world wasn’t ready for mass adoption of the tech. Times have changed and the marque’s recently announced dedicated lineup of battery-powered cars and an SUV has been greatly anticipated. The Mercedes EQ line will eventually feature electric versions of the brand’s most popular models and will be led by the new EQS. As the name suggests, the EQS is the automaker’s fully electric take on its longtime flagship, the S-Class...
Robb Report

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines Plan to Launch a 76-Seat Hydrogen-Fueled Airliner by 2024

ZeroAvia doesn’t see going all-electric as the only path towards cleaner air travel. The British-American aviation company has announced that it’s teaming up with Alaska Airlines to build what would be the world’s largest zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled passenger plane, reports New Atlas. The aircraft isn’t just some far-fetched concept, either. The partners believe it will be ready to start flying commercially as soon as 2024. ZeroAvia has built H2 (the molecular form for hydrogen) airplanes before, but its latest project is easily its biggest undertaking yet. The plane will have 76 seats, making it almost twice as large as similar projects from...
