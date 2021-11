Fresh off their first playoff appearance in eight seasons, the Knicks begin the 2021–22 season with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics. Building off a perfect preseason, the New York Knicks will welcome division rival Boston Celtics to Madison Square Garden to start the regular season. The Knicks swung the pendulum on their side last season, taking two out of three from the Celtics, who had a turbulent 2020–21 campaign to say the least.

