Streetwear, lifestyle and music collective Places+Faces has now tapped Microsoft’s Xbox for its latest collaborative capsule. Spearheaded by both Ciesay and Soulz, the new capsule centers around the iconic Xbox controller, with a wireless model now dressed in a gradient of orange and red hues reminiscent of film photography, a medium beloved by both creatives. Accompanying the limited drop will be a month of free subscription to the Xbox Game Pass giving you access to more than 100 Xbox titles across console, PC and mobile as well as special graphic tees and hoodies for the streetwear enthusiasts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO