“There’s nothing strange about this at all,” said Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. while surveying the scene from center stage inside SoFi Stadium’s intimate YouTube Theater. It’s never odd to experience a sold-out Bon Iver show but the frontman was referencing the uniqueness of the night in that it was the band’s first show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, there was a lot of gratitude swirling about in the new venue, both from Vernon and from the band’s diehard fans. “We love you very much,” he said to the crowd to wild cheers and applause....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO