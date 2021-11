The price went down to $2.758 level. Fantom price analysis confirms bearish lead. Support is sufficiently strong at $1.80. The price is headed down once again as the bears have been ruling the price charts since the past week. The drop in price has been quite considerable and the bearish trend has been continuously intensifying. The cryptocurrency faced a decline in the last 24-hours as well, which is why the price has moved down to $2.76. Further downflow is to be expected as the price dropped down in the last four hours as well.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO