Students find difficulty parking on campus

Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

This year has been a record-breaking year for Purdue, notably hosting the record 10,191 freshman class and overall record enrollment of 49,639. Because of this, some students have shown a growing concern about student parking on campus.

“I’ve never parked on campus ‘cause I never know where you actually can,” said Carter Hall, a junior in mechanical engineering.

According to the Purdue University parking website, “any registered student whose local place of residence is outside of the defined 1.5 mile commuter radius from campus may apply for a “C” permit.”

The site also states that if a student has a “C” permit, they are allowed to park in a select number of areas: Discovery Park Lot south of Gates Road and Nimitz Drive intersection, the lot northwest of the Córdova Recreational Sports Center, the lot north of Ross-Ade Stadium and the lot south of Dauch Alumni Center near Grant and Harrison Streets.

Some students have voiced their displeasure with where free parking is located on campus and believe the university must do a better job of having more parking available and making parking passes easier to obtain.

Abby Gordon, a senior in the College of Agriculture, said she wished the parking lots that are readily available were closer to campus.

“Make more “C” lots in locations that are actually helpful to students, not on the far edges of campus,” Gordon said.

For others, the concern was finding a spot.

“I don’t think there’s enough (parking spaces) and it’s hard to even find where you can park most of the time,” said Austin Bridenthal, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute.

Campbell Boston, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said it’s hard to find overnight parking on campus, or free street parking that wouldn’t get a ticket.

If students don’t comply with these parking regulations, they are subject to citations, tickets and having their vehicle towed.

Some of these parking violations include improper display of a permit, parking without a permit, parking at an expired meter, overtime parking in a loading zone, improper use of a loading zone, parking in a reserved space, parking in a restricted space during an athletic event and parking in violation of painted or posted signage, according to the parking site.

If a student receives a citation or ticket, they are directed to the university’s parking portal to pay the fine, according to Purdue’s website.

There are several two hour parking spaces around campus, although some students would like to see more of them.

James Moeller, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said he suggested Purdue offer more parking and add two hour spots at the CoRec that don’t require a pass.

Of the nine students interviewed, seven of them said they have received parking citations during their time at Purdue. Many of them have gotten several citations.

“Have some kind of free parking option. I don’t know. I just know I shouldn’t have to worry about getting a ticket while in a class or lab,” said Mark Storms, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute. Storms has received three parking citations.

Purdue’s parking facilities did not respond to attempts to contact them via phone and email.