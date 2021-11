NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brian Laundrie‘s remains have been found, according to authorities. Suspected human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve. The FBI says confirmation was made through dental records. #UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021 “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask...

10 DAYS AGO