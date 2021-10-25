CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' LeBron James says he has ankle soreness after injury scare vs. Grizzlies

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to survive a late scare in the win against the Memphis Grizzlies, but that wasn’t the only nerve-wracking moment.

At the six-minute mark of the second quarter, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane landed on LeBron James’ ankle after attempting a layup that was strongly contested by Dwight Howard.

James’ ankle seemed to bend, and he stayed on the floor in pain for some time. He eventually got up and continued to play. After the game, he explained his thoughts when the incident happened because it was reminiscent of his ankle injury last year against the Atlanta Hawks.

“The first thing I was thinking to myself was, ‘Not again,’ because it was kind of similar but not the same kind of play, a guy falling onto my leg, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” James said after the game. “I couldn’t get my leg out of there in time, so just wanted to try to take a moment on the floor, hopefully it wasn’t getting worse.”

James revealed his ankle feels sore, but he’s hoping he feels better in time for the match against the San Antonio Spurs on the road Tuesday.

“I had an opportunity to tie my shoe again and see if I could continue to go, and I was,” James said. “But it’s a little sore right now, and, obviously, I think it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow when I wake up. But I’m an around-the-clock guy when it comes to treatment, so hopefully I’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.”

The Lakers have already dealt with Trevor Ariza undergoing surgery with a sore ankle, so L.A. should be cautious with James.

James’ injury last season kept him out of 27 regular-season games, and he never regained his pre-injury form. There should be updates on his status as Tuesday approaches.

Sports
silverscreenandroll.com

Medical Analysis: How concerning is LeBron James’ ankle soreness?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has missed the last two games with what the team is calling “ankle soreness” following the team’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies in which guard Desmond Bane unknowingly fell into the right leg of James while coming down from a contested shot in the paint.
NBA
elisportsnetwork.com

LeBron James to miss Spurs game tonight because of sore ankle

LeBron James will not play Tuesday night against San Antonio because of soreness in his right ankle, the Lakers announced. Hear what Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz think are the biggest storylines for the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves heading into the 2021 World Series. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Questionable’ For Game Against Thunder; Ankle Injury Is Different Than Last Season

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers’ season got off to a bit of a rough start, it is way too early to remove their status as a title contender. Any time a roster is rebuilt on the fly, there will always be an adjustment period and that is the main takeaway when watching the Lakers as the players are clearly still learning how to play with each other. However, it has been difficult for head coach Frank Vogel to truly evaluate his roster because injuries are already taking their toll.
NBA
expressnews.com

As young Rockets face veteran Lakers, idol worship is just idle chatter

When the Lakers’ LeBron James made his NBA debut in 2003, scoring 25 points for the Cavaliers in Sacramento, Jalen Green was 8 months old. James’ first coach, Paul Silas, is the father of Green’s coach, Stephen Silas. When Carmelo Anthony scored 12 points in his NBA debut with the...
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James injury update: Optimism Lakers star will return vs. Cavaliers, report says

But his time off the court could soon be coming to an end. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave Lakers fans hope when he reported Thursday on "NBA Today" that it is possible that James will play Friday vs. one of his former teams, the Cavaliers. "I'm told there's some optimism that LeBron James will be able to return to the Lakers' lineup Friday against the Cavaliers," Wojnarowski said.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

