Bill Belichick's answer for his favorite beer is absolutely perfect

Bill Belichick is a simple man.

Despite the money and access to high-quality food and drinks, the New England Patriots head coach would rather sip on a Budweiser. Following the Patriots’ 54-13 rout of the New York Jets in Week 7, Belichick was celebrating at Gillette Stadium with some of the people that he keeps close to him.

Belichick was with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and Matt Patricia — along with some others. Because of this photo, he was asked on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about his favorite beer. As aforementioned with him being a simple man, he had the perfect response.

“Whatever’s cold,” he said.

Time will tell if Belichick can have this same post-game relaxation moment following the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.