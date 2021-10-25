Gators News: Weekend roundup for Florida sports during football bye
It was a bit of a slow weekend around the Swamp as the Gators football team had a bye and only four teams were in action. However, for those programs that did compete, it was a winning one for Florida sports. Both the men’s and women’s teams had student-athletes perform well while the soccer team scored a shutout win and the baseball team split an exhibition doubleheader. Here is a look at the latest from the Gator Nation.
Women's tennis
The women’s tennis team saw freshman Bente Spee finishing the weekend at the Georgia Invitational in Athens with a perfect 3-0 record. Spee improved to 9-5 for the fall campaign in singles competition. Next up is the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego, California, starting on Nov. 4.
Men's tennis
The men’s tennis team wrapped up play at the ITA Southeast Regional tournament on Sunday, earning a total of 20 wins over the weekend, seven of which were earned by graduate Mattias Siimar. Like the ladies, the men return to play on Nov. 4 at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego.
Soccer
The soccer team scored a win this weekend at home for Senior Day against LSU, shutting out the Tigers 4-0 in its penultimate home match of the fall season. The four goals were a season-high and most since their 5-1 win over College of Charleston on Feb. 20 in the extended 2020-21 season. Florida faces the South Carolina Gamecocks at home to wrap up the season this Thursday.
Baseball
The baseball team hosted the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday for an exhibition doubleheader, splitting a pair of games with the visiting team in the process. The Eagles took the opening game by a score of 3-1 before the Gators responded in the second with a 7-6 victory. Freshman Deric Fabian homered in both games, ultimately 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
