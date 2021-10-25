CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NH

Let It Snow! Winter Arrives On New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – It may be raining in Massachusetts on Monday. But a few hours north the flakes were flying to start the week.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared photos from a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln.

Drivers are reminded to start preparing their cars for winter weather by checking tire pressure, fluids and windshield wipers.

New Hampshire DOT also said people should be sure to restock their emergency supply kits as well.

twiceonsunday
6d ago

this is why we live here,nice to see snow when leaves fall. we're use to it in the northeast. BRING IT ON.😆😆👍

CBS Boston

Cape Cod Marathon Canceled Due To ‘Severe’ Damage From Nor’easter

FALMOUTH (CBS) — Extensive damage from this week’s nor’easter has forced the cancellation of the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon. Organizers made the announcement Thursday, three days before the race was set to be held on Sunday. “The town of Falmouth has experienced a major storm that resulted in severe loss of power, down trees and flooding,” organizers said in a statement. “After discussion with town officials, it was determined for the safety of everyone involved that we cancel all events for the Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon weekend.” As of Thursday afternoon, 74% of homes and businesses in Falmouth were without power. The marathon offering scenic ocean views is an “official Boston qualifying course” and was planning for a field of up to 1,200 runners. Some expressed their disappointment on Facebook about the race being canceled with so little notice. “We have started discussions on what options runners will have and will let you know as soon as possible,” organizers said.
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Plymouth Homeowners Scramble For Emergency Supplies After Damage From Nor’easter

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Once the worst of the Nor’easter was over in Plymouth on Wednesday, homeowners were on the move, hoping to get supplies that many discovered are now sold out. Generators, gasoline, and chainsaws are all in high demand right now. One of the only places with power on the South Shore was a local gas station, where people were filling up and taking a break from the damage back home. “We lost some siding of the house, and we lost a couple trees around the house,” said Kholoud Swenson, a Plymouth resident. There is already a nationwide supply shortage from the...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Despite Nor’Easter, Tourists Flock To Salem To Celebrate Halloween

SALEM (CBS) – Days away from Halloween, Salem was mostly spared during its most profitable and busiest time of the year. The Nor’easter caused some downed trees and power outages in the area, but the rain and wind were not enough to keep visitors away from the city, costumes and all. Eric Barro, visiting from Rhode Island and dressed in costume, said, “You see I got some protection here. I’m protected from the elements. I’m nice and warm and dry – than a lot more people here are. It’s actually great. It adds to the spook factor, I think.” The storm on...
SALEM, MA
