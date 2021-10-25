Let It Snow! Winter Arrives On New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – It may be raining in Massachusetts on Monday. But a few hours north the flakes were flying to start the week.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared photos from a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln.

Drivers are reminded to start preparing their cars for winter weather by checking tire pressure, fluids and windshield wipers.

New Hampshire DOT also said people should be sure to restock their emergency supply kits as well.