Food & Drinks

Shut Up and Take My Money: Froot Loops Milk Coming Soon

By Jude Walker
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 7 days ago
Cereal milk, it's that delightful treat you can enjoy after you've eaten all the cereal in the bowl. Is it so good that it needs to be its own thing though?. Apparently, the folks at Kellogg's...

Classic Rock 105.1

What Would Happen if You Ate 262 Fun-Sized Candy Bars?

Is it possible to overdose on sugar this Halloween? Can a human being consume so much sugar at one sitting, that they risk death? If true, how much would a person have to eat?. Those tiny fun-sized candy bars that show up in abundance around Halloween look so enticing on the store shelves. How many times have you bought a package of your favorite mini candy bars thinking you'd only eat one, but by the time you got home your front seat was full of empty candy wrappers 'cause you'd eaten the entire package in the car?
FOOD & DRINKS
#Flavored Milk#Sugar#Kellogg#Food Drink
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
Milk
Food & Drinks
Mount Airy News

First frost is coming soon

The weekend heralds Saint Luke’s little summer. This is a period of dry, crisp, warm days that feature Indian summer weather, a break from the colder days in the month ahead. We can certainly benefit from a few warm and comfortable days to finish the task of harvesting the autumn leaves and placing them in the middle of rows of cool weather vegetables, mulching around roses and spring flowering bulb beds as well as stocking the composite pile or bin. Saint Luke’s little summer is a fun time to relax on the front porch, listen to the crows, and enjoy a cup of coffee with a couple of cookies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Classic Rock 105.1

Dark Dining – What is it? And, Why is it Becoming So Trendy

Dark dining, it's exactly what you think it might be. In fact, you might have done it already. Okay, for most of us our dining in the dark moments are usually compliments of a hurricane or some other severe weather event or maybe a squirrel in a substation. But dark dining is just that, it's eating in the dark but as you might imagine there is a little more to it than feeling around the table for your silverware.
RESTAURANTS
Greene County Daily World

JoAnn took all my money

I’ve talked before about my love for crafting and projects. Always one going on, always one being planned. Always one I want to do but can’t because I’m already doing another one. But what really stinks is some lady named JoAnn keeps taking my money for these projects. I love...
SHOPPING
ourcommunitynow.com

10 Things That People Don't Get About Italian Thanksgiving

It's kind of a big deal ... There's regular Thanksgiving, and then there's Italian Thanksgiving. What sort of stuff can you expect when the biggest food holiday of the year meets a culture with 2,000 years of world-famous cooking? Well ... It starts early. Sure, a lot of people start...
FESTIVAL
Keene Sentinel

Baking expert Dorie Greenspan rethinks the chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookies win every matchup they face. Even during Christmas cookie season, they come out as the favorite 78 percent of the time in head-to-head matchups with sugar cookies, brownies or any other variety. But within the world of chocolate chip cookies, there are multiple camps. Some debate whether...
RECIPES
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

