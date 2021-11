The Sixers beat the tanking Thunder last night in Oklahoma City, 115-103. OKC is 0-3 and not putting an NBA-worthy product on the floor. They’re basically doing the same thing Sam Hinkie did in Philadelphia, but in a much more palatable way. They’re flying under the radar in a smaller market and not attracting the same kind of national vitriol the Sixers did for their rebuild.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO