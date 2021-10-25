CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

President Joe Biden Approves Disaster Declaration For Delaware

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6C6t_0cbvofLG00

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Delaware after areas of the state were affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the White House announced on Monday. Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis if they were affected by Ida from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, or the replacement of facilities damaged in New Castle County, according to the release.

Last month, Delaware Gov. John Carney requested a disaster declaration from President Biden after the damage caused by Ida.

Comments / 10

Matt Brinton
7d ago

Only a month and a half later! Great job per usual 🤣Got his fence installed though! Maybe snuck that into the $

Reply
10
Related
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Manchin blows up Biden's Build Back Better

Even in Glasgow, Scotland, Joe Biden cannot escape his woes. Joe Manchin, the linchpin of the 50-50 deadlocked Senate, blew up the president's plans to pass both the "hard" infrastructure bill awaiting a House vote and the newly introduced reconciliation bill. While Biden struggles to stay awake at the COP26 climate conference, the West Virginia Democrat said in certain terms he's won't even consider the reconciliation bill without a CBO score.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
redlakenationnews.com

President Biden Declares November National Native American Heritage Month

President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation naming November 2021 as National Native American Heritage Month, a time to "celebrate the countless contributions of Native peoples past and present, honor the influence they have had on the advancement of our Nation, and recommit ourselves to upholding trust and treaty responsibilities, strengthening tribal sovereignty, and advancing Tribal self-determination." He also touted the American Rescue Plan as the most significant funding legislation in U.S.history, and named Friday, November 26, 2021--popularly known as the consumer-driven Black Friday--as Native American Heritage Day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden#Disaster Declaration#Extreme Weather#The White House
The Independent

The Virginia governor’s race will show who owns the suburbs after Trump

Terry McAuliffe got an election-day eve present Monday when Donald Trump released a statement giving his full-throated support for Glenn Youngkin, his Republican opponent in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.“The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other,” Trump said in a tweet-like statement full of word vomit rehashing his old grievances. “Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden's big package

Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it's “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. "Enough is enough,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Biden met global leaders in Glasgow for the UN's COP26 on the eve of the ballot for Virginia governor and possible votes in Congress in the coming days on the twin spending bills at the center of his $3 trillion blueprint to transform the economy. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity. Terry McAuliffe, a Democratic former Virginia governor looking to return to Richmond, has seen his lead against Republican Glenn Youngkin evaporate, with the polls showing a dead heat in the whirlwind final week of campaigning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy