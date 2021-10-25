CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Office rental crisis? Not in these hot tech markets

By Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

After aggressively reducing its appetite for new office space during the pandemic, the tech industry has caught up to 2019 leasing activity levels, according to a soon-to-be released CBRE report that was shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Tech companies are now leasing 22% of U.S. office space, after scaling back to 17% in 2020. And two-thirds of tech markets are experiencing rental gains over 2019.

The industry experienced pandemic-related business growth in areas like e-commerce, streaming and cloud services, search and social media. It added 219,000 jobs by June 2021.

Total high-tech employment reached 3.9 million that month, 3.3% above its pre-pandemic high, fueled by demand for tech products and service. It is surpassed only by the life sciences industry .

The growth is adding to a rebound in U.S. office-leasing activity in 2021, according to the report.

Three markets achieved double-digit office rent gains over 2019 rates. Seattle topped the list with a 15% increase over 2019 rental rates.

Millennials are flooding the housing market . But what are they buying? That depends.

'I am living in a nightmare every day' : What homeowners need to know as climate change

While many tech companies are embracing hybrid-work formats to provide their employees flexibility, the increased leasing activity demonstrates the industry "also values the collaborative environment of the physical office and its role in bringing employees together to foster innovation," says Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE’s Tech Insights Center.

Here are the top 10 tech markets that surpassed 2019 rental rates:

(CBRE’s Yasukochi explains why)

Seattle

Increase since 2019: 15%.

Why: Acceleration of e-commerce use and work productivity software tools have created new demand for office space in the region, especially in the Bellevue, Washington, area.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Increase since 2019: 11.2%.

Why : Expansion of fin-tech firms and financial services sector from higher-cost locations.

Austin, Texas

Increase since 2019: 11%.

Why: Tech firms continue to grow and relocate from out of state to be closer to the high-tech manufacturing supply chain, established tech workforce and supply of new graduates.

Denver

Increase since 2019: 9%.

Why: The young, educated workforce that enjoys Denver’s work-life balance and quality of life continues to attract other tech employers.

Phoenix

Increase over 2019: 8.3%.

Why : Tech firms relocating to the market seek highly sought-after areas that are close to tech talent.

Los Angeles

Increase over 2019: 7.4%.

Why : Tech continues to go “Hollywood” with streaming content.  And there's demand for tech talent adjacent to the media and entertainment industries, and that is driving demand for office and studio space.

St. Louis

Increase over 2019: 6.2%.

Why: With a foundation in aerospace and science, many tech startups and more mature tech firms are attracted to the talent and low business and real estate costs.

Nashville, Tennessee

Increase over 2019: 6%.

Why: The Music City’s lifestyle and creative ecosystem continue to attract tech firms with longer-term expansion plans.

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Increase over 2019: 6%.

Why: Tech and life sciences thrive in this innovative and academic environment.

Salt Lake City

Increase over 2019: 6%.

Why: The highly educated and innovative workforce has produced many tech startups and entrepreneurs. Existing tech firms are growing, and new ones are moving in or being created, increasing demand for talent and office space.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is the housing and economy reporter for USA TODAY. Follow her on Twitter @SwapnaVenugopal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Office rental crisis? Not in these hot tech markets

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 12 tech markets ranked by salary

The San Francisco Bay Area pays its tech employees the highest salaries on average nationwide, according to an October Hired study. For its study, Hired analyzed job offers in 21 tech talent markets and those working remotely. Researchers looked at more than 525,000 interview requests and 10,000 job offers from January 2019 to June 2021. More than 17,000 companies and 180,000 job seekers participated.
ECONOMY
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines office rental prices see dramatic drop

Office rental asking prices in downtown Des Moines this year fell by more than 35% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent data from CBRE.It was $13.99 per square foot in the first quarter of this year, down from $21.62 in 2019, per the commercial real estate firm's data. Why it matters: The lower prices could help position DSM as an attractive place for business growth, said Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau.Yes, but: It could also dent the tax base and make local governments struggle. For example, the assessed value of one...
DES MOINES, IA
rismedia.com

Rental Market Bounces Back From Pandemic’s Peak

The rental industry is back in full force, with rents in the 10 biggest U.S. tech cities surpassing March 2020 levels by an average of 6.3%. As we near a post-pandemic market, rents have grown at a double-digit pace (+13.6%) for the second consecutive month, according to the latest realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
probuilder.com

Office Downsizing Leads to Post-Pandemic Rental Conversions

Commercial spaces are increasingly being repurposed for rental properties due to vacancies throughout the pandemic, according to a recent study by RentCafé. With a total of 20,122 rental units set to be completed just this year, office and hotel conversions are becoming a rising trend in the residential building sector, says New York Times' Michael Kolomatsky.
HOUSE RENT
GlobeSt.com

Could Homeownership Derail the Rental Market In Secondary Cities?

During the pandemic, people fled the urban core for secondary metros across the country. The great relocation, as some have called it, wasn’t necessarily a new trend; people had been slowly leaving big cities in favor of affordability in smaller cities, and last year, the trend exploded. In response, apartment markets in these cities are seeing high double digit rent growth, record low vacancy rates and new construction activity—but if these new folks in town are headed for homeownership, does the apartment boom already have a ticking clock?
HOUSE RENT
cbs17

As Raleigh housing market surges, rental prices also spike 20%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “For Rent” signs are popping up across the Triangle every day, however, as the number of people, jobs and apartments increases, so does the price of housing. According to Zumper, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh is more than $1,200 a month —...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Economy#Tech Startups#Housing Market#Tech Insights Center
kcrw.com

ReWerk reshuffles unwanted office gear from tech companies to underserved schools

Will Bumpus noticed a strange disconnect when the pandemic hit LA last year. As students scrambled to acquire computers, desks, and chairs needed to learn remotely, that same equipment was sitting idle in vacant offices nearby. Additionally, companies were giving employees stipends to build their home offices and upgrade their setup.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Entertainment, tech buoy L.A. office recovery in Q3

What a difference a quarter — and the Delta variant — make. On the heels of a promising second quarter, the Greater Los Angeles office sector saw activity ease in Q3 as many businesses reconsidered when to bring workers back to the office, according to CBRE Group Inc.’s latest L.A. Office MarketView report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NY1

Bidding wars and long lines amid competitive rental market

Madison Ulczak was ready to upgrade her living space this summer after 18 months of working from home with her boyfriend from their one-bedroom East Village apartment. They were ready to shell out a bit more than what they were paying for their current apartment, with a budget of around $3,000.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Hamptons rental market had strong summer, begins to cool

The pandemic supercharged the Hamptons summer rental market, which continued to ride that wave in 2021, a new report shows. There were 16,645 bookings for stays during the high season — Memorial Day through Labor Day — totalling $117 million, according to a report by Hamptons-focused rental business StayMarquis. That’s up 9 percent from 15,284 last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
House Rent
ourcommunitynow.com

Dallas Housing Market Still Hot

The housing market typically cools off during the fall and winter, but experts predict that it will stay hot the rest of the year. Demand is still strong, but the number of homes on the market is still low in most parts of the country,
DALLAS, TX
Benzinga

A Hot Acquisition Market — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today's top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com. On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith are talking all about...
ECONOMY
INFORUM

Idaho ag-tech startup tabs Fargo for new office

Soiltech Wireless is currently attempting to fill a regional sales manager position to staff the coming Fargo office. Based in Idaho, the company manufactures agricultural sensors which are buried underground and monitor variables such as moisture and temperature. Soiltech Wireless CEO Ehsan Soltan said the Fargo office will serve as...
IDAHO STATE
Bisnow

Supply Chain Crisis Poses A New Threat To The Future Of Office Real Estate

Fortunes for the best office real estate and the rest are quickly diverging. Once upon a time, that would have offered a tried-and-tested play for investors: Buy tired assets, bring them up to scratch and sell them on again. But today, it’s not so simple. The supply chain crisis coupled with the climate emergency are having an impact on the process of making offices fit for the future.
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas in Rental-Market Shake-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZGQ ) Inc., barely four months out of bankruptcy, placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It’s the single-largest purchase ever for electric vehicles...
ECONOMY
WECT

Housing market is hot in rebound from pandemic

UNCW Police are investigating five reports of sexual misconduct and interpersonal violence on campus over the last month, a Campus Safety Message sent earlier this week states. |. Wilmington police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale Drive in Wilmington Wednesday night. Governor Cooper expects young children's...
WILMINGTON, NC
Nashville Post

Seattle tech consultant opening Nashville office

Multinational business and technology consulting firm Slalom announced Thursday the opening of its new office in Nashville, describing the local market with one word: “opportunity.”. Seattle-based Slalom LLC brings deep partnerships with the likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft to a shared space in Suite 300 of the Gulch Crossing...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy