CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Is the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Rental

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUPHR_0cbvoUa900 Airbnb ushered in the nationwide short-term rental economy. It has allowed millions of people to rent their homes, mostly for a few days. However, the long-term rental market has not gone away. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that a number of these were vacation homes .

Among the data considered for Evolve's recently released report on rental properties ( Best Places to Buy a Vacation Rental in 2022 ) were places that regularly outperformed the market and those that offered the owners the best return on investment. The report looked specifically at vacation rental performance, median home values from housing research site Zillow and yearly expenses to run a vacation rental per year.

Louis Olds, senior manager of real estate services at Evolve commented:

Evolve’s 2022 Travel Trends Forecast uncovered that out of more than 5,000 travelers surveyed, the majority are seeking out rural, secluded mountain escapes and waterfront getaways – 60.7 percent and 83.7 percent respectively – over urban experiences.


The research showed the top 12 places to buy a vacation rental. Three-quarters of them were in mountain regions. The balance of the places were on the water.

The Poconos in Pennsylvania topped the list, as it has for four consecutive years. The area is southwest of New York City and north of Philadelphia. Most likely, its proximity to such large populated areas helps it. New York City residents can get there in about two hours.

These are the 12 best places to own a vacation rental:

The Poconos, Pa. McGaheysville, Va. Sevierville, Tenn. Bryson City, N.C. Surfside Beach, Texas Branson, Mo. Waldport, Ore. North Conway, N.H. Ruidoso, N.M. Windham, N.Y. Gulf Shores, Ala. Pinetop - Lakeside, Ariz.

Click here to read about the best place to buy a vacation home.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Utah

This Airbnb In Utah Comes With Its Own Private Cave

You’ve never seen an Airbnb like this before! Actually, you’ve never seen anything like this before! When you book this Airbnb located in a cave in Boulder, Utah, you are actually booking a vacation unlike any you’ve ever experienced before; one where you will eat, sleep, and hang out, all in this humongous cave. Just be sure to stock up on food before you come!
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
24/7 Wall St.

You Can Buy a Home for Under $100,000 in These American Cities

While COVID-19 kept many people at home for a year-and-a-half, more than seven million households moved to another county in 2020 — almost half a million more than moved in 2019. Over the same period, the real estate market saw what Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies called an “extraordinary and unexpected pandemic increase […]
REAL ESTATE
Only In Maine

This 750-Foot Cabin Sitting On 3 Acres Of Maine Forest Is Perfect For A Winter Escape

While a staycation anywhere is lovely, there’s something about a staycation in Maine that’s extra-lovely. Whether it’s a lakeside stay in the summer or a mountain getaway in the winter, there’s always something to do and appreciate here. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for new spots to stay. Some are great for a last-minute stay, while others are best reserved for a special occasion. The cabin we’re featuring today is somewhere in the middle!
MAINE STATE
Only In Maryland

These Two Maryland Towns Are Among The Best Places To Vacation In America

For a smaller state, it’s impressive how many charming towns are packed into Maryland. From the western mountains to the eastern shore, you can find all sorts of vacation-worthy areas. In fact, Esquire recently named two of our local towns among the best places to vacation in America! It’s a high honor and the following two towns are truly deserving. Read onto learn more about these Maryland towns, and consider planning a vacation or two in the coming months.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Real Estate#Vacation Rentals#The Wall Street Journal#Zillow
WJON

Spend the Night at a New Lighthouse Vacation Rental in Upsala

A new VRBO option has just opened in Upsala, Minnesota. Stoney Ridge Lighthouse was built by Dean and Donna Lange, and has just been made available for bookings. Depending on the time of year you rent the lighthouse, there is plenty to do:. The property the lighthouse sits on is...
UPSALA, MN
Only In Indiana

Enjoy Your Own Private Lake When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Indiana Cabin

Imagine this: you wake up, and it’s quiet. Very quiet; in fact, all you can hear is the sounds of birds singing outdoors. You get up, stretch, and look outside. There’s a lake there, spanning several acres — but there’s nobody on the lake. The reason is simple: it’s a private lake, and it’s all […] The post Enjoy Your Own Private Lake When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Indiana Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Housing
pagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: The Agony of Owning a Vacation Rental, Part One

Who knew, that owning and operating a Short-Term Rental in Archuleta County — an STR, a vacation rental — could be a source of anguish and heartache?. I certainly had no idea on Wednesday, until I stepped into the evening meeting of the Archuleta County Planning Commission — with no idea whatsoever what was on the meeting agenda — and joined an audience of a half-dozen people, with a few additional folks attending via Zoom.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
NJ.com

A short-term rental vacation in Hoboken is getting a little more expensive

A second Hudson County city may begin taxing Airbnb and other short-term rental guests. Hoboken is mulling expanding its 3% hotel tax to other temporary accommodations for visitors, a charge that guests pay directly through Airbnb, Vrbo, Home Away and other providers. Jersey City also taxes visitors staying in short-term rentals beyond hotels.
HOBOKEN, NJ
KTVU FOX 2

Vacation rental home vandalized, neighbors fed up

A vacation rental home with access to wine country in Solano County has been blowing up on social media after the home has been targeted by vandals who struck during guests' stay. Neighbors are upset the property has been offered on VRBO and want the sheriff to get involved.
WDIO-TV

Duluth adding new vacation rental permit option for homeowners

Duluth homeowners who have ever wished they could rent out their property for a busy weekend like Grandma's Marathon will now have a way. Before, they had to get a full, six-year vacation dwelling unit permit, of which there are only 60 available. There is a waiting list for those permits.
DULUTH, MN
phocuswire.com

Holidu acquires vacation rental platform Spain-Holiday

Munich-based vacation rental search engine and software provider Holidu has acquired vacation rental platform Spain-Holiday to expand its services in Spain. Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, but as part of the transaction, Spain-Holiday will merge with Holidu subsidiary Bookiply. According to Holidu, the merger of Spain-Holiday and...
TravelDailyNews.com

Why insurance is key to growing the vacation rental sector

The vacation rental sector is emerging from the pandemic as the accommodation of choice for travelers wanting privacy, safety and space to both work and play. It had a booked-out summer and I predict that demand will hold strong going into 2022. Vacation rental data from Vrbo indicates that demand for “drive to” vacation homes makes up nearly 40% of stays booked - showing that guests are actively seeking accommodation in the domestic market for now.
ECONOMY
Parents Magazine

How to Save for Vacation as a Parent

Vacations, whether just days spent a few hours' drive away, a month spent exploring a city across the world, or somewhere in between, shake us up, reset our balance, provide a thousand teaching moments for kids. Of course, travel—especially with children—is both important for kids' growth and a huge luxury.
TRAVEL
staradvertiser.com

Vacation rental supply in September still not back to pre-pandemic levels

Vacation rental supply across the state was still down about a third in September from pre-pandemic times, while hotel room supply was actually a little better than it was two years ago. In September, statewide vacation rental supply fell to 606,877 room nights, a 33.6% decline from September 2019, according...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

67K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy