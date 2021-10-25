CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Buy-Rated Blue Chips Are Raising Their Dividends This Week

By Lee Jackson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17217Q_0cbvoLsq00 After years of a low interest rate environment, many investors have turned to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends, which help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going.

We like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios, because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock's value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%: a 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Five top companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week, so we screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top analysts. While it is always possible that not all four do indeed raise their dividends, analysts expect them to, and generally the data is based on past increases in the firm's dividend payouts.

It is important to remember, though, that no single analyst report should be used in making a buying or selling decision.

AbbVie

This is one of the top pharmaceutical stock picks across Wall Street, and 34% of fund managers own the shares. AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE: ABBV ) is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company develops and markets drugs in areas such as immunology, virology, renal disease, dyslipidemia and neuroscience.

One of the biggest concerns with AbbVie is what might happen eventually with anti-inflammatory therapy Humira, which has some of the largest sales for a drug ever recorded. The company was concerned, so in June of 2019 it announced that it has agreed to pay $63 billion for rival drugmaker Allergan, the latest merger in an industry in which some of the biggest companies have been willing to pay a high price to resolve questions about their future growth. The purchase officially closed in May of last year.

AbbVie may be nearing the limits of how far it can boost Humira’s price as cheaper competitors come to market, a problem Allergan is already grappling with as more alternatives to Botox emerge.

Shareholders receive an already stellar 4.76% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend from $1.40 per share to $1.42.

SVB Leerink recently lifted its price target to $140 from $128. The consensus target for AbbVie stock is lower at $127.01. The stock is trading above $108 early Monday.
ALSO READ: Oil Is Heading to $85: 4 Big-Dividend Mega-Cap Integrated Stocks to Buy Now

Amphenol

This is a solid pick for growth investors, as it is a favorite long-term idea across Wall Street. Amphenol Corp. ( NYSE: APH ) primarily designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors in the United States and internationally.

The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber-optic, harsh environment, high-speed and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas. It offers power interconnect products, busbars and distribution systems, as well as other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products. Other products include antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts and production-related products.

The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components, including combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems and fiber-optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device and mobile network markets.

Investors in Amphenol stock currently receive a 0.75% yield. The $0.145 per share dividend is expected to rise to $0.17.

The Jefferies price target is $88, well above the consensus target of $79.92. The shares were trading below $79 Monday morning.
ALSO READ: 5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

Boise Cascade

This is one of the premier companies in the building materials business. Boise Cascade Co. ( NYSE: BCC ) manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments.

The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance and industrial plywood panels. This segment's products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, light commercial construction and industrial applications. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumber yards and industrial converters.

The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation and roofing; and engineered wood products. This segment sells its products to retail lumber yards, home improvement centers and specialty distributors.

The current dividend yield is 0.70%. An increase by a penny per share to $0.11 is projected.

D.A. Davidson has a $75 price target. The consensus target for Boise Cascade stock is $63.80, and the shares were trading below $59 early Monday.

Oshkosh

This stock may hold some of the largest upside potential for investors. Oshkosh Corp. ( NYSE: OSK ) designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide.

The company's Access Equipment segment likely would benefit the most from an infrastructure build as it provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Shareholders currently receive a 1.25% yield. The expected dividend hike is by three cents per share to $0.36.

The $135 Morgan Stanley price target compares with the $126.24 consensus target. Oshkosh stock traded near $105 on Monday.
ALSO READ: 5 Top Analyst Favorite Stock Picks to Buy Come With Big Dividends

Visa

This top credit card issuer is becoming a huge leader in digital pay. Visa Inc. ( NYSE: V ) operates the world's largest retail electronic payments network. The company provides processing services and payment product platforms, including consumer credit, debit, prepaid and commercial payments, that are offered under Visa and related brands.

According to Nielsen estimates, the company is the largest global credit network (as measured by volume) and the second-largest global debit network. Visa is not a bank and does not issue cards, extend credit or set rates and fees for consumers. Visa's innovations, however, enable financial institution customers to offer consumers more choices: pay now with debit, pay ahead of time with prepaid or pay later with credit products.

Shareholders currently receive a 0.55% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.36 per share from $0.32.

Truist Securities has set a $275 price target on Visa stock. The consensus target is just higher at $277.56, and the shares on Monday were trading near $233.

These five top companies are expected to lift the dividends they pay to shareholders, and their stocks are rated Buy across Wall Street. Not only is increasing dividends and returning capital to investors important, but it also shows that the company is doing well and has the earnings and cash flow strength to increase the payouts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

Honeywell will overcome its short-term struggles. Kinder Morgan is one of the best income stocks in the S&P 500. Chevron’s financial strength makes it a safer investment than other oil stocks. When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Chips#Dividend Payments#Abbott Laboratories#Abbvie Inc#Abbv
etftrends.com

Higher Interest Rates Don’t Have to Dent Dividends

Conventional wisdom says that higher interest rates can hinder dividend stocks. In theory, that makes sense because higher yields on lower risk government bonds could compel income investors to dial back risk and eschew equities and even dividend stocks, which are often less volatile than their non-payout counterparts. “Higher bond...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crowdstrike stock dips after downgrade; analyst says 'competition is on the rise'

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. are off more than 5% in Monday afternoon trading after BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. "Our checks lead us to believe that competition is on the rise and that tailwinds to CRWD's growth in CY22 will downtick from CY21," Powell wrote. While he thinks that consensus estimates for fiscal 2023 look "very achievable," he worries that growth in annual recurring revenue could move into the low- to mid-40% range from a high-50% range in fiscal 2022. "As a result, investors will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration," Powell wrote. Shares have added 115% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 41%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

67K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy