Zach Wilson diagnosed with sprained PCL, will miss 2-4 weeks: report

Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL, according to a report.

The Jets rookie quarterback is expected to miss two to four weeks as a result, per the report .

Wilson hurt his right knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s game when Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon slammed him to the ground. He was removed from the game and replaced by Mike White. Wilson was 6-for-10 with 51 yards and was sacked once before leaving the game.

He was sent for an MRI, which confirmed a sprained PCL.

In the six games he started this season, Wilson threw for 1,168 yards and four touchdowns with a 57.46 completion percentage. Wilson also has nine interceptions, two fumbles and has been sacked 19 times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.