CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Jumps 4% as Hertz Hands It Order for 100,000 EVs

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA ) climbed more than 4% in Monday’s premarket as a revived Hertz gave the company an order for 100,000 electric vehicles. Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan starts at about $44,000....

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Is Lucid Group a Buy After it Announces the Delivery of its First Electric Vehicles?

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (LCID) has recently begun delivering its luxury sedans. However, with this achievement, is it wise to buy the stock now even though the company has not yet generated any revenue? Let’s find out.Luxury electric vehicle company Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), which is based in Newark, Calif., had an impressive stock market debut on July 26, 2021, merging with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV. Furthermore, it has completed its first Lucid Air Dream Edition delivery—the first electric car with a range of more than 500 miles on a single charge.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tesla Allows Non-Tesla's to Use Superchargers in Pilot Program

Investing.com — Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) said it is beginning a Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands. Shares of Tesla rose 8% on Monday to a new record high. The news means the electric vehicle powerhouse will let non-Tesla electric vehicles utilize its supercharger network for the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Xpeng Jumps, Nio Falls on Mixed Fortunes for October EV Sales

Investing.com – Xpeng stock (NYSE:XPEV) jumped 4.5% while Nio ADRs (NYSE:NIO) fell 3.5% in Monday’s premarket, reflecting mixed fortunes in October at the two Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. Xpeng delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% increase year-over-year. As of October 31, year-to-date total vehicle deliveries reached 66,542, a 289%...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Tesla Shares#New Cars#Europe#Investing Com#Tsla#Ev#Certares Opportunities#Apollo Capital Management
investing.com

China’s Ganfeng Wins Deal to Supply Tesla With Lithium Products

(Bloomberg) -- Ganfeng Lithium Co. (SZ: 002460 ) won a deal to supply Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) with lithium products for three years, enabling the car-maker to lock in crucial supplies as prices for battery metals surge. The Chinese company will provide battery grade lithium hydroxide products to the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Retreats from Records as Investors Await Fed

Investing.com – The major averages retreated from record highs Monday, though gains in energy and consumer discretionary kept downside momentum in check ahead of data-laden week including a decision from the Federal Reserve on bond buying. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,619.20. The...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Best Technology

The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so complicated that they do not use them. The other is that the technology requires components that are not always available. A semiconductor chip shortage, which includes those often used in auto electronics systems, has severely limited […]
CARS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
investing.com

AMC Gains as October Admissions Reach Highest Since Covid

Investing.com – AMC Entertainment stock (NYSE:AMC) rose 2% on Monday as the company said its October admissions, both in the U.S. as well as internationally, were highest for any month since February 2020, when Covid forced movie theaters to shut down. The theater chain operator benefited from Halloween horror movies,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall Street Closes at Record Highs as Energy, Consumer Shine

Investing.com – The major averages closed in record territory Monday, led by energy and consumer discretionary stocks ahead of data-laden week including a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to closer at a record of 4,613.67, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy