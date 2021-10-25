CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: 512 Cases Reported, Five New Deaths

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRqTC_0cbvmi3r00

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Maryland reported 512 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by 0.01% to 3.21%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.99 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations remained at 609. Of those hospitalized, 450 remain in acute care and 154 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 556,595 total confirmed cases and 10,580 deaths.

There are 3,995,301 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 8,321,465 doses. Of those, 4,046,867 are first doses with 2,580 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,685,261 second doses, 2,904 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 310,040 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 137 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 279,297 additional or booster vaccine doses, 6,939 in the last day.

The state reported 85.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 27,420 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, October 20.

Less than 0.76% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have later tested positive.

Of those cases, 1,995 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 11.3% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 261 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 11.8% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 9,681 (243) 2*
Anne Arundel 52,697 (746) 15*
Baltimore 76,362 (1,788) 42*
Baltimore City 61,353 (1,309) 28*
Calvert 5,654 (100) 1*
Caroline 3,170 (47) 0*
Carroll 11,682 (280) 7*
Cecil 8,756 (173) 2*
Charles 14,434 (256) 2*
Dorchester 4,106 (78) 1*
Frederick 24,094 (365) 10*
Garrett 3,125 (78) 1*
Harford 20,587 (343) 8*
Howard 22,570 (268) 7*
Kent 1,710 (53) 3*
Montgomery 82,037 (1,655) 51*
Prince George’s 99,338 (1,672) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,866 (70) 1*
St. Mary’s 9,801 (160) 1*
Somerset 3,333 (52) 0*
Talbot 2,825 (53) 0*
Washington 19,417 (387) 5*
Wicomico 11,010 (220) 0*
Worcester 4,987 (117) 1*
Data not available 0 (67) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 38,492 (4) 0*
10-19 61,602 (7) 1*
20-29 99,837 (54) 1*
30-39 95,351 (138) 7*
40-49 81,003 (365) 5*
50-59 79,641 (978) 34*
60-69 53,441 (1,826) 29*
70-79 29,393 (2,668) 47*
80+ 17,835 (4,538) 107*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 291,452 (5,076) 112*
Male 265,143 (5,504) 119*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 174,535 (3,770) 86*
Asian (NH) 13,454 (346) 11*
White (NH) 211,687 (5,416) 114*
Hispanic 78,414 (872) 19*
Other (NH) 25,685 (115) 1*
Data not available 52,820 (61) 0*

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10 Tampa Bay

Citing greater protection, Tampa no longer will require COVID tests for unvaccinated employees

TAMPA, Fla. — City employees unvaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to test weekly for the virus, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced in a letter. However, there is a caveat: Those who opt out of the weekly test will not accrue emergency sick leave, reads the directive sent to city employees. Unvaccinated employees still can submit to weekly tests and still qualify for the one-week maximum of leave.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 3,300+ New Cases, Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAL Radio

One Maryland county is lifting their indoor mask mandate

Montgomery County is lifting their indoor mask mandate as of Thursday. According to a release from the county government, face coverings will no longer be required indoors in locations accessible to the public. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO |...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded Among Minnesota School Staffers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more school staff members have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota. According to Education Minnesota, health officials reported Thursday two additional school staff deaths in the last week, bringing the total to seven virus-related fatalities since the start of the current school year. “It’s tragic and frustrating that so many school staff members have died this school year,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We know so much more about what works this year to keep students and educators safe compared to last year.” Health officials did not release specific details on the most recent deaths....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

‘Our Healthcare Workers Are Exhausted’ Frederick County Leaders Consider Indoor Mask Mandate If Covid Cases Continue Rising

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — While the pace of Covid-19 infections in much of central Maryland is slowing, Frederick County is dealing with a positivity rate almost 50% higher than Maryland’s average. That has county leaders talking about an indoor mask mandate. They discussed the issue this week. “Our healthcare workers are exhausted” Frederick County’s Executive warns #Covid19 transmission rates remain high there @wjz pic.twitter.com/FOpSdgpOCm — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 28, 2021 “We continue to have people dying from Covid every week. One person in the past 24 hours. It concerns me greatly in a period of high transmission,” County Executive Jan Gardner said this...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Declares State Of Emergency For Parts Of Maryland Threatened By Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency for parts of Maryland threatened by severe coastal flooding. The declaration came hours after the governor announced the Department of Emergency Management had raised its activation level to better coordinate with local governments during the storm, which is forecast to bring flooding to coastal communities this weekend. The National Guard has also deployed resources to its Easton and Salisbury armories in case their help is needed. Areas covered by the state of emergency include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset,...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Race And Ethnicity#Md#Wjz#Icu#Marylanders
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Now Reporting Reinfections, 7,597 Since Start Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minnesota health officials Monday reported an additional 10,454 virus cases, including 7,597 people who were reinfected since the start of the pandemic; the MDH said that there have been 2,857 newly reported positive cases, and 25 more deaths due to COVID-19. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is holding roughly in place, now at 7.3%. However, that figure was as high as 8.5% in October. There are also a reported 39.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which although it puts the state well above the line considered high risk, also represents a downward trend after peaking...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Raising Troopers’ Starting Pay To $51,000

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan this month laid out a $150 million plan to make Maryland safer by “re-funding the police.” Now the state is rolling out the first piece of that plan. The Maryland State Police announced Wednesday that starting pay for trooper candidates will go up next year from $35,000 to $51,000, which represents a 45-percent salary increase. Upon graduation from the academy, troopers will be paid $55,700. The pay raise takes effect Jan. 1. The goal is to help recruit qualified applicants to join the ranks of the state police agency. “Today, we are taking the first step...
MARYLAND STATE
Indiana Gazette

Indiana County COVID-19 cases

Indiana County saw an increase of 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 1,064 cases reported this month. October is the second consecutive month with exceeding 1,000 cases reported. Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported five new cases for the period of Oct. 22 to 28, bringing...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland School Board To Reconsider Universal Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks in schools have been a hot topic for months now but come December, the state school board will reconsider the universal mask mandate and quarantine policies. As vaccination rates go up in schools across the country, the question now is: when can masks come down? “It’s a good idea to have an ongoing conversation,” said Ryan Brooks. At a state school board meeting Tuesday, officials jump-started the conversation on masks and quarantining rules in the classrooms saying they’re considering changes in the near future. “Higher vaccination rates mean lower levels of transmission and lower case rates,” said State Superintendent Mohammed...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Cases Rise, COVID Patients Are Using A Lot Of Hospital Resources

DENVER (CBS4)– As Autumn transitions into Winter, COVID-19 case numbers are dropping nationally, but rising in Colorado. Those rising cases are taking a toll on Colorado hospitals. (credit: CBS) “This is probably the biggest challenge our hospitals have faced in the modern era,” says Cara Welch is the Senior Director of Communications for The Colorado Hospital Association. You may have heard stories recently of ambulances diverting to different hospitals because there are no more beds, or of elective procedures being canceled because hospitals need the staff. Those are actions hospitals can take when they get too busy to release some of the pressure....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 781 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 781 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The Health Department says the full weekend of data isn’t available from the state yet, and the numbers come from a brief update on cases received through 10 p.m. Saturday. There have been 7,432 total hospitalizations and 132,673 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy