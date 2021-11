As all die-hard Trader Joe's fans know fall isn't just about Halloween, Thanksgiving, or the changing weather at their favorite grocery store. In autumn, the whole season turns into a celebration in its own right as new pumpkin products start gracing the shelves. While the grocer announced the beginning of the pumpkin product season on its website back in early September with promises of new options and returning favorites every single day of the season, shoppers know that the celebrations are still in full swing and that they have to keep an eye out for the latest pumpkin-inspired foods to try.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO