Public Health

What's to blame for the supply chain issues?

AZFamily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 and the store closures are part of...

www.azfamily.com

Related
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: Here’s How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is the series of steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product is made, it travels along the network from the factory to a warehouse to a store and ultimately to the final customer. Various agents, brokers,...
ECONOMY
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: ‘There Really Are Problems Everywhere,’ Even For Small Companies

(CBS Baltimore) — Why are grocery store shelves always partly empty? Why do deliveries take so much longer than they used to? Why is everything more expensive? The short answer to all of these questions and others is supply chain issues. The long answer, explaining U.S. and global supply chain issues in 2021, is not that simple. It goes without saying that the once-in-a-lifetime COVID pandemic has exacerbated existing problems. That includes a shortage of workers along the path that products take from the factory to a consumer’s doorstep, creating multiple bottlenecks in a system that depends on timeliness to function....
ECONOMY
kyma.com

Supply chain issue potentially causing alcohol shortage

(KYMA, KECY) - Here's some news that might re-ignite panic buying: supply chain issues are impacting the supply of alcohol in the U.S. Experts say there's also a shortage of glass which is making it difficult for local manufactures to produce their brands. Stores in Texas are limiting how many...
ECONOMY
KSLA

Auto industry not immune to nationwide supply chain issues

(KSLA) — From groceries to gas, we’ve all noticed an uptick in prices and a decline in inventories. Shreveport area car salesmen told KSLA News 12 that they’ve been dealing with supply chain issues since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that there seems to be no end in sight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Week

China's economic growth weakens amid supply chain and electricity issues

China's economy grew by 4.9 percent in the third quarter, a drop from the previous quarter's 7.9 percent. China has the world's second-largest economy, and this is its slowest pace of growth in a year. The country is dealing with a variety of issues, including supply chain delays, power outages that are slowing down factory output, a construction downturn, and the coronavirus pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Stony Creek Colors Brings Natural Indigo Dye Direct to Consumers

After more than 18-months of research and development, Stony Creek Colors introduces IndiGold, which the company said is the world’s first prereduced natural indigo liquid dye. Stony Creek Colors produces traceable, plant-based dyes and its new indigo product is USDA-certified as 100 percent made from plants. The company is launching its newest innovation to professional dyers and home consumers through a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise $16,000 to support DTC production efforts of IndiGold at a sizable scale. The campaign offers IndiGold in many reward forms, most notably as an Easy Indigo Dye Kit, along with other plant-based products...
BUSINESS
Virginian-Pilot

New $84 million Portsmouth freezer facility helps combat supply chain slowdown

One of the Port of Virginia’s latest tools in the fight against supply chain disruption is almost as big as three football fields and “blasts” frozen food products with temperatures as low as 35 degrees below zero. A new 167,264-square-foot cold storage warehouse near the Portsmouth Marine Terminal is open. The $84 million warehouse project transformed a long-vacant BASF chemical factory site ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

