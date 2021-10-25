What's to blame for the supply chain issues?

(CBS Baltimore) — Why are grocery store shelves always partly empty? Why do deliveries take so much longer than they used to? Why is everything more expensive? The short answer to all of these questions and others is supply chain issues. The long answer, explaining U.S. and global supply chain issues in 2021, is not that simple. It goes without saying that the once-in-a-lifetime COVID pandemic has exacerbated existing problems. That includes a shortage of workers along the path that products take from the factory to a consumer’s doorstep, creating multiple bottlenecks in a system that depends on timeliness to function....

