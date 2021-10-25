Zeoli: Fauci Should Have Been Honest About NIH Funding

Today on the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the explosive story by Vanity Fair when the National Institute of Health admitted they provided funding to Wuhan lab in very risky virus research, going against the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci. But the other news that was uncovered could be the ultimate end to Dr. Fauci's legitimacy; the testing of animals, specifically puppies in a gruesome study.

In today's hour of non-stop talk, Rich discussed the New Jersey Gubernatorial election coming down to the wire. Republicans are buying up more ad time, even during National Football Games with the Eagles, signaling they're confidence in Jack Ciattarelli. While Governor Murphy considers additional COVID-19 lockdowns after the election, since he knows additional lockdowns now would only harm him more.

Writer at Broad + Liberty and former consultant for TV and Film productions, Ben Mannes, joined Rich to discuss the tragic shooting on the movie set of "Rust" involving Alec Baldwin shooting a cinematographer on the set.

Rich discussed the CBS interview with former President Obama and Bruce Springsteen on their upcoming "Renegades." Focusing on the tough adversity both faced growing up including Bruce's payment in a Corvette.

