CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Zeoli: Fauci Should Have Been Honest About NIH Funding

By The Rich Zeoli Show
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdX8F_0cbvl1QC00

Today on the Zeoli Show, Rich discussed the explosive story by Vanity Fair when the National Institute of Health admitted they provided funding to Wuhan lab in very risky virus research, going against the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci. But the other news that was uncovered could be the ultimate end to Dr. Fauci's legitimacy; the testing of animals, specifically puppies in a gruesome study.

Listen to the full show below:

In today's hour of non-stop talk, Rich discussed the New Jersey Gubernatorial election coming down to the wire. Republicans are buying up more ad time, even during National Football Games with the Eagles, signaling they're confidence in Jack Ciattarelli. While Governor Murphy considers additional COVID-19 lockdowns after the election, since he knows additional lockdowns now would only harm him more.

Writer at Broad + Liberty and former consultant for TV and Film productions, Ben Mannes, joined Rich to discuss the tragic shooting on the movie set of "Rust" involving Alec Baldwin shooting a cinematographer on the set.

Rich discussed the CBS interview with former President Obama and Bruce Springsteen on their upcoming "Renegades." Focusing on the tough adversity both faced growing up including Bruce's payment in a Corvette.
A struggle every American faces.

Comments / 55

Mark Condrey
7d ago

Ahhh…it’s okay to lie to the world and murder millions. Nothing will happen to this mass murderer because he has Gates, the Obama’s , the Clintons, the Biden’s, Soros, and a whole lot of wealthy and elite behind him. Reduce the population and NWO…

Reply(2)
35
James S
7d ago

there is a much darker sinister side to this whole thing fauci gates Obama biden Clinton's all had a hand in this virus research they are all hiding a lot from the American people think about this if fauci lied about the gain of function as we now know he did what else is he or has he lied about???? I don't trust him.at all.never have why are they pushing sooo hard on a shot. that does not keep you from.getting covid ????? think about this

Reply(2)
26
spankyouverymuch
7d ago

why lie in the first place? because there's something to hide. fauci, china, who, nih are all guilty of crimes against humanity and covering it up.

Reply
24
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Alec Baldwin
wtxl.com

Fauci: J&J vaccine 'very likely' should have been 2 doses from the start

Recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine should not be concerned about the shot's lower efficacy now that boosters have been approved, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "I think that they should feel good about it because what...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KVAL

NIH letter appears to conflict with Fauci, Collins claims about Wuhan lab

WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Institutes of Health has confirmed the veracity of a letter it released which appears to contradict Senate testimony from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, according to a Rutgers chemistry and chemical biology professor. Fauci repeatedly insisted during a May Senate...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Nih#Football Games#Vanity Fair#Eagles#Broad Liberty#Rust#Cbs#American
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Rand Paul slams Fauci for NIH funding of 'deadly and unnecessary' beagle experiments and demands he is fired for Wuhan 'gain-of-function' research

Sen. Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, accusing President Biden's top medical adviser of funding 'deadly and unnecessary' experiments on beagles. The senator stepped up his attacks on Fauci at the weekend, demanding that he be fired for 'lack of judgment' over research funded by his institute at the Wuhan laboratory in China which is at the center of claims COVID-19 leaked from a scientific facility.
ANIMALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfla.com

J&J single shot should have been double, Fauci says, as FDA considers booster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine should have been a double dose all along. Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that given the data they saw, advisers believed it should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Surprising Warning

Coronavirus cases are going down. "As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 75,500 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 16% over the prior week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 11% from the prior week. And the seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,200 per day. A decrease of about 3% from the previous week throughout the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, this morning. So what's the bad news? Cases still aren't low enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with Walensky. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from today's conference—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia, PA
17
Followers
32
Post
736
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Philadelphia region, plus 24-hour traffic and weather updates.

 https://www.audacy.com/1210wpht

Comments / 0

Community Policy