Some People Say Custer State Park Is So Special, It Should Become America’s Next National Park

If you have ever had the pleasure of visiting Custer State Park, you know that it is a diamond in the rough, thanks, especially, to its breathtaking landscape and resident wildlife. Since Custer is so unique, a national publication just so happens to think it should not only be a state park, but a national one, and here is why:

Thrillist - a site that covers everything from food to drink to travel and entertainment - has spoken and has given plenty of stellar reasons to change Custer from a state to a national park.

In its recent Incredible Places in the U.S. That Aren't National Parks (but Should Be) , Thrillist offers several strong reasons to designate Custer as a National Park, beginning with its on-site attractions like the zig-zaggy Needles Highway and the picture-perfect Sylvan Lake.

Established in 1912, Custer State Park was named after - you guessed it! - Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer and covers an area of a whopping 71,000 acres.

While the landscape itself is worth the trip to Custer, the State Park is also unique in that it is home to an annual bison roundup, plus other special events and tours.

To sweeten the deal, Thrillist says, is that Custer State Park is conveniently located within the gorgeous Black Hills National Forest, which offers even more to see and do within an impressive 1.2 million acres.

How does one decide where to go during their trip to the Black Hills? As per Thrillist, Spearfish Canyon and the Badlands (pictured) are not to be missed (and we couldn't agree more).

To learn more about Custer State Park and all there is to see and do, please visit the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks' website .

