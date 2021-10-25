CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend

By Morgan Freeman, BestReviews
Which Halloween costume is best to wear with your best friend?

Pairs costumes aren’t just for romantic couples. If you and your bestie are planning on spending Halloween together, try coordinating your costumes. There are plenty of cute best friend Halloween costume ideas out there. You can either purchase costumes that come in a set or match some costumes on your own. Either way, wearing cute best friend Halloween costumes will make for a memorable night. Before buying your costumes, be sure to consider sizing, which accessories come with the costume, washability, and seasonal weather.

What to know before you buy Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend

Coming up with cute ideas

If you and your best friend are having a difficult time coming up with an idea for coordinating Halloween costumes , think about the things you have in common. Do you love the same foods? Do you have the same favorite TV shows and movies? What are the hobbies the two of you do together? Try brainstorming together and write down as many different ideas as you can think of. Then you can go through the list and pick your favorite ideas.

Sizing

If you are ordering your costume online, make sure to check out the manufacturer’s sizing chart. There is usually a link to this located on the product description page. Measure your chest, hips, and bust in advance. Taking these common measurements in advance will make for convenient shopping later. You can also read the product reviews to see if the costume you are considering tends to run small or large.

Included pieces

Sometimes not all the items seen in a product picture will come with your costume order. It is important to read the product description to ensure you know which items you are getting and which you might need to purchase separately. Common items seen in costume pictures that are not always included are hats, wigs, and jewelry.

Washability

If you and your best friend are planning on wearing your costumes more than once during the Halloween season, then you want to get a costume that you can easily clean. Check the costume’s product description to see if it is machine washable. Many Halloween costumes are 100% polyester, and you can clean this fabric in the washing machine. Some costumes are delicate, so it is best to be as gentle as possible when cleaning them.

Weather

Before you buy your cute best friend Halloween costumes, think about what the weather is usually like on Halloween in your area. If you’re going trick-or-treating or on a hayride Halloween night, you’ll want to choose costumes that will be comfortable in the seasonal temperatures. The last thing you want is to have to put a jacket over your carefully planned costume.

What’re the best cute Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend?

Top Bob Ross and painting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33H9si_0cbvkyiz00

Bob Ross Artist Couples Costume Set

A fun costume idea for any art or pop culture-loving friends, this costume set features Bob Ross and one of his paintings. The set comes with a canvas dress, wig, facial hair, paintbrush, and palette.

Top farmer and cow costumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3qxB_0cbvkyiz00

Soojun Women’s Casual Baggy Denim Bib Overall

These overalls are a perfect base for your farmer’s costume, and you can still wear them when Halloween is over. They come in several different shades of denim and are machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqUXY_0cbvkyiz00

Novelty Adult Cowboy Hat

This novelty cowboy hat is a great topper for a farmer’s costume. You can also buy two, one for you and one for your cow friend to wear. The hat is 22.5 inches in diameter and made of coco-tone straw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yy06m_0cbvkyiz00

Inflatable Cow Costume

This inflatable cow costume is sure to cause a lot of laughs at your next Halloween party. It comes with an inflatable cow costume, instructions, and an air pump. The air pump requires a portable power bank for four AA batteries.

What’re the best funny Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend?

Top peanut butter and jelly costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDpOe_0cbvkyiz00

Peanut Butter and Jelly Costume

A fun idea based on the classic sandwich, this set comes with two costumes. This costume features one piece of bread spread with peanut butter and one piece of bread spread with jelly.

Top loofah and soap costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454ZVc_0cbvkyiz00

Loofah and Soap Costume

These two costumes feature a bar of soap and a loofah. The set comes with a soap bar jumpsuit, loofah jumpsuit, bubble balloons, shower cap and shower-themed stickers.

Top Oreo cookie costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6UXT_0cbvkyiz00

Oreo Couples Costume

If you and your best friend are inseparable, then this Oreo cookie costume is perfect. You and your friend are each a cookie in an Oreo cookie sandwich. The set comes with two standard size tunics. This costume is spot clean only.

What’re the best Disney character Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend?

Top Cruella and Dalmatian costumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxXzi_0cbvkyiz00

Cruella De Vil Costume

The Dalmatian print on this costume will make you instantly recognizable as one of Disney’s most famous villains. This set comes with a black dress, Dalmatian jacket, black and white wig, and red gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu0IZ_0cbvkyiz00

Dalmatian Dog Animal Pajamas

This comfy Dalmatian costume pairs perfectly with Cruella. The hood has a cute snout, pair of ears, tail, and pockets. You can machine wash this onesie, but the manufacturer recommends washing it by hand if possible.

Top Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GbT6_0cbvkyiz00

Baby Yoda Onesie

This cute, baby Yoda (Grogu) onesie works great as a Halloween costume. The onesie is 100% polyester with fleece lining on the cuffs and hood. The hood has Grogu’s ears and face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41orbZ_0cbvkyiz00

Star Wars The Mandalorian Costume

Protect your baby Yoda bestie with this Mandalorian costume that is officially licensed by Disney and LucasFilms. The costume comes with a jumpsuit, attached shoe covers, cape, and helmet.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

