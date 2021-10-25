Grafton girls volleyball eyeing fifth straight trip to the state championship match

Grafton's Alondra Miranda-Pagan sets the ball during Thursday's victory against Warhill. JONATHON GRUENKE/STAFF Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Facing a bigger and more powerful Warhill team, Grafton didn’t blink.

With aggression and lethal efficiency, the smaller, scrappier Clippers did what they’ve done in every Bay Rivers District match this season under third-year coach David Keeter: Win.

“I say ball control trumps power,” Keeter said. “Ball control wins matches. We feel like we pass better, we serve better and we have more dynamic hitters.”

Building an all-around skill set has been vital to a Grafton program that has finished as Class 4 state runner-up four straight years. The No. 5 Clippers (19-1) are rolling again and eyeing a fifth straight trip to the final for yet another date with Loudoun County, their nemesis that’s beat them there four straight times.

“They do what we do but a little bit better, and they’re a little bit bigger,” Keeter said, “but I think this is a team that could fight back.”

Adversity hasn’t come often to Grafton. They’ve won 55 of 59 sets, including a 3-1 win over Warhill on Thursday. The Lions are one of two teams that’s won two sets against Grafton this season.

“I definitely think our team bounces back well,” said junior setter Alondra Miranda-Pagan. “We cooperate together and we work off each other.”

While many teams rely on a star player, Grafton remains stout in teamwork. Against Warhill, six players recorded at least one ace, and Miranda-Pagan equally distributed her sets to outsides, middles and opposites. It keeps opposing defenses on their toes.

“Coach Keeter has built a good culture with us working hard,” Miranda-Pagan said. “It’s not a team. We’re a family, so that definitely helps bring our energy up, and we want to win not only for ourselves but for our school, ourselves, teammates. We want to make everyone proud.”

Keeter has an additional sense of pride coaching his daughter, Alexis, a sophomore outside hitter who has become an offensive weapon.

“He coaches me in every sport I play: beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, club volleyball. He’s been teaching me for a long time,” Alexis Keeter said. “He always tries to keep me on my grind so I can get far in college and for life.”

Beach volleyball offers the ultimate opportunity to become an all-around player as offense and defense become that much more magnified with just two players on a team. And Alexis Keeter also has the benefit of being a libero until a growth spurt pushed her into an outside hitter role.

“It’s awesome,” David Keeter said. “To me, she’s one of the players. When I walk in the gym, I’m ‘Coach’ and she’s a player. We have our daddy-daughter talks on the way home.”

Watching film is a required activity for all Clippers. When David Keeter became coach, Grafton had already reached one state final, but watching film was a foreign concept.

“We film everything and we do breakdowns and they look at film,” David Keeter said. “I do multiple angles. I feel like the best way to really learn is to see yourself, and I think that’s what’s helped our right-side, Naomi (Smalls), a lot. She’s really watching a lot of film and we know that speed can affect people on the right side.”

Smalls proved a key part in Grafton’s win over Warhill, rarely committing an attacking error.

Serving, yet another skill Keeter wants all players to have, began many of Grafton’s momentum swings. It’s been a team strength all season and it’s come to represent the Clippers’ overall mindset.

“I look across the net and try to pick a chink in the armor,” David Keeter said. “And when I do that, I tell my team you’re a team full of snipers and we’re just gonna attack people. That’s the mentality we have had from the beginning of the year. It’s easy to let up, but you must refuse to lose.”

