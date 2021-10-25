CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacking The Box: Should Pittsburgh Look To Target Inside Linebacker In 2022 NFL Draft?

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at the depth chart of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, one would likely look at the names at the inside linebacker position and believe that position is set moving forward. The team broke protocol in the 2019 NFL Draft and traded up into the top ten to select Devin Bush...

The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Official Decision On Melvin Ingram Amid Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, reports broke that veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. And with the midseason trade deadline quickly approaching on Tuesday, the Steelers have seemingly made a step towards making that happen. Ahead of tomorrow’s Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Ingram has officially been ruled...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Says He’s Had Conversations With Melvin Ingram; Refuses To Discuss Trade Likelihood

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade outside linebacker Melvin Ingram before the Tuesday deadline to do so? While it’s hard to answer that question with any sort of certainty still, it sure does seem like Ingram could be dealt by Tuesday because of him being unhappy with his current role with the team. On Friday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Ingram and specifically, if the outside linebacker has expressed any sort of frustration to the team about his usage so far this season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Zach Gentry: On 20-Yard Grab ‘I Think That’s The Most Open I’ve Been In A Long Time’

While much of the focus of the day is rightly going to tight end Pat Freiermuth today, who made the play of the season thus far with a complicated and difficult touchdown grab in the fourth quarter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday’s win for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns was a significant one as well for third-year Zach Gentry.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Steelers Use RPOs To Seal Win Over Browns

RPOs, run-pass options, have become a huge part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense over the last month. It’s one of several reasons why this offense has gotten better. Still far from perfect with plenty of warts and flaws. But it’s given Ben Roethlisberger control over the offense and reduced negativity, getting them out of some ugly looks to run in.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger ‘Plays Like We’ve Got No Kicker Anyway’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not a team that is going to win pretty very often, especially with the state that the offense is in during quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final years. But more often than not, he still has those moments that show you he’s still capable of making the plays that are needed to win—even 15-10 grindfests on the road.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Fans Are Not Happy With Tony Romo

Tony Romo obviously isn’t to blame for the Cleveland Browns’ struggles, but the CBS broadcaster doesn’t seem to be helping, either…. The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 4-4 on the season, falling to last place in the AFC North division.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

5 NFL draft prospects NY Jets fans should watch

Draft prospects for New York Jets fans to keep an eye on. While the NFL season continues to chug along into Week 7, the midway point of the college football season has now come and gone. Naturally, this means that the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft are starting...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Keith Butler describes the Steelers’ inside linebackers, and how Robert Spillane fits in

When it comes to fan narratives, there are plenty surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacking corps. Anyone remember what the general story line was throughout the team’s 4-game preseason?. How bad Robert Spillane was/is. The team acknowledges this in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Joe Schobert, and the...
NFL
FanSided

Should Steelers go QB or OT with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to revamp their offense moving forward. Should they be targeting a quarterback or offensive tackle first in the 2022 NFL Draft?. There is plenty of blame to pass around for Pittsburgh’s embarrassingly poor start to the 2021 NFL season. The same team that started 11-0 for the first time in the history of the franchise last year is off to a 3-3 start this season, and the record doesn’t show just how bad they have been at times.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers mock draft: 5 first-round targets for Pittsburgh

The Steelers have a number of pressing needs to address next offseason. Here are five players Pittsburgh could target early in the 2022 NFL Draft. I know we are less than halfway through the 2021 NFL season, but we are starting to get a very good idea of what will be Pittsburgh’s biggest positions of need in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Sadly, they have ample needs and not enough resources to fill them all after trading all of their day-three draft capital away.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 players Saints should target before NFL trade deadline

How active will the New Orleans Saints be at this year’s NFL trade deadline? Recent history suggests they’ll be right in the thick of things. They acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander at the 2020 deadline and came close to trading for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in 2019; cornerback Eli Apple arrived in a 2018 trade. And, oh yeah, they just brought Mark Ingram back after his three-year exodus with the Ravens and Texans. Expect them to continue to work the phones in search of upgrades.
NFL

