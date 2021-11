England will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies on Saturday.The team are being captained by Eoin Morgan who confirmed both sides will be taking a knee before the match gets underway at Dubai International Stadium.Morgan also hinted that England are in talks with the International Cricket Council about the possibility of continuing the protest.He said: “We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will be joining them for the first game.“Games going on from there, we’ve been speaking to the ICC about the potential moment of unity before...

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO