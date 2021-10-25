Disney+ Brings Back Hayden Christensen As Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka

Looks like we need to expect to see some Anakin in Ahsoka. THR has revealed that Hayden Christensen fresh after reprises his role as Vader, will be back for the Ashoka Disney+ show. For any fans of The Clone Wars, or Rebels I’m sure you are probably as excited by this news as I am? When we see Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, it is clear she is completely unaware that Luke actually saved his dad and that Anakin is redeemed. It would therefore be so cool to have Anakin appearing to Ashoka as a Force Ghost. Maybe in a way, relieving her of the pressure this held for her. Perhaps it’s this meeting which transforms Ahsoka into the all in white Zen-Ahsoka we see at the end of Rebels?

