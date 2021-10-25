CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney+ Brings Back Hayden Christensen As Anakin Skywalker In Ahsoka

flickdirect.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Christensen, the actor who portrayed Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker in both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Christensen will return to his role in Ahsoka, the...

flickdirect.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

Anakin In Ashoka – Hayden Christensen Is In The Disney+ Show

Looks like we need to expect to see some Anakin in Ahsoka. THR has revealed that Hayden Christensen fresh after reprises his role as Vader, will be back for the Ashoka Disney+ show. For any fans of The Clone Wars, or Rebels I’m sure you are probably as excited by this news as I am? When we see Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, it is clear she is completely unaware that Luke actually saved his dad and that Anakin is redeemed. It would therefore be so cool to have Anakin appearing to Ashoka as a Force Ghost. Maybe in a way, relieving her of the pressure this held for her. Perhaps it’s this meeting which transforms Ahsoka into the all in white Zen-Ahsoka we see at the end of Rebels?
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

How Anakin Skywalker Might Return in Ahsoka Series

With Hayden Christensen making another appearance in an upcoming live action series, we look at how he might fit into the Ahsoka show. Both Hollywood Reporter and Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson have confirmed that Hayden Christensen will be making his return in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka. The series is set to take place after the events of The Mandalorian and presumably explore storylines previously set up in both her animated appearances and her appearance in The Mandalorian.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ahsoka - Hayden Christensen Joins Cast

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, in Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars live-action series from Lucasfilm and Disney+, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Rosario Dawson is starring as the fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor popular in the animation side...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Hayden Christensen
flickdirect.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ First Trailer Sees Infamous Bounty Hunter Taking Over Galactic Underworld

The first trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” has dropped, with the Disney Plus series teasing the titular bounty hunter’s rise to prominence in the galactic underworld. In the trailer, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) set about establishing themselves as major players amongst the gangster of the “Star Wars” universe, using the palace of Fett’s former employer, Jabba the Hutt, as their base of operations. One scene teases Fett and Shand being hired for a job by a mysterious Ithorian, while another shows them trying to rally Jabba’s former captains to now swear their allegiance to Fett....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Plus
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

'The Talk' Cohosts Play Nice On Halloween As Tension Between Sheryl Underwood & Natalie Morales Bubbles Under The Surface: Photos

The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Is Tom Selleck set to leave Blue Bloods? Here's what we know

Tom Selleck has been keeping television fans entertained as the beloved Frank Reagen on police procedural Blue Bloods for over a decade now. He has appeared in every single episode of the show since it began airing back in 2010. However, many viewers have been left wondering if he has any plans to leave the series following a string of rumours. So, could Frank be getting ready to retire as NYPD police commissioner? Find out everything you need to know about Tom's future on the show here…
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy