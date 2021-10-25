CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVC Capital Partners: All you need to know about the owners of the new IPL Ahmedabad team?

By Sachin Arora
Cover picture for the articleThe details of the owners of the two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is finally out as CVC Capital Partners and RPSG Group bought the teams of Ahmedabad (INR 5600 crores) and Lucknow (INR 7090 crores respectively). The RPSG Group are making a comeback in the cash-rich...

IPL 2022: Lucknow and Ahmedabad to home new IPL franchises as Goenka group and CVC Capital win bids

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see 10 teams fight it out for the prestigious trophy. Following the enormous success of the league and abundance of Indian talent, BCCI has decided to make IPL 2022 a 10 team affair. Reports suggest that bidding for the new teams is over and the governing body has named the two new teams for the upcoming season.
Who can lead the Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022?

IPL is undoubtedly the biggest brand when it comes to cricket and much to the delight of fans who absolutely adore the league, two more teams have been added to the league. Bids were invited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the Ahmedabad and Lucknow-based franchises.
IPL expansion teams snapped up by CVC and RSPG for US$1.7bn

CVC private equity firm acquires Ahmedabad franchise for US$736 million. Indian conglomerate RSPG Group purchases new Lucknow team for US$964 million. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the sale of two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises for a combined fee of more than US$1.7 billion.
India and New Zealand out to renew recent rivalry

Very quietly, India vs New Zealand has become a classic little rivalry. It fits the biggest stages and produces some heart-stopping moments. Martin Guptill's throw to run MS Dhoni out. Ross Taylor's pull to seal the title. Rohit Sharma producing the best batting ever seen in a Super Over. Having bubbled away for a while - especially this year when two of their last three T20Is have ended up as ties - this is where it's all going to blow up.
Hey Virat Kohli, is it wrogn that you're losing toss?

Team India has failed to make an impact in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 so far. Starting as favorites, Men in Blue are experiencing a completely contrasting ride. India’s first loss in the T20 event came against Pakistan while they were outplayed by New Zealand in their second encounter.
Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
T20 World Cup: Super 12 – England vs Sri Lanka Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

T20 World Cup: England and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a crucial Group A game of the Super 12 stage. England have been in a league of their own so far, as they have claimed three dominating victories on the bounce. Eoin Morgan’s men thrashed Australia in their last outing with 8 wickets remaining.
La Liga: Levante vs Granada Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Levante vs Granada: Levante will be up against Granada in the Matchday 12 of the La Liga 2021/22. Both Levante and Granada are placed in the bottom three of the points table and are in desperate need of a win. Levante vs Granada Match Preview. Levante are having a disastrous...
2022 F1 Testing Broadcast Coverage to be "Limited"

As the 2021 Formula 1 season will soon come to an end, teams and fans are already looking ahead to the next season. The 2022 F1 season will hod a record 23 races, with a new track in Miami and several others making a comeback. Unlike every year, the season will start with the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, and end as usual in Abu Dhabi.
Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
New IPL groups: CVC Capital wins bid for Ahmedabad, RPSG Group will get Lucknow

Business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka and worldwide fairness funding agency Irelia Company Pte Limited (CVC Capital) shelled out a mixed Rs 12,715 crore (approx $1.7 billion) to win the bids for 2 new IPL groups, a windfall that far exceeded BCCI’s expectations, right here on Monday. The BCCI hoped for a...
