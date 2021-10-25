CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Mali expels envoy of West Africa's 15-nation regional bloc

By BABA AHMED
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali’s transitional government has ordered an envoy of the 15-nation West African regional bloc to leave the country within 72 hours because of actions “incompatible with his status.”

The Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, is pressing Mali's transitional leader Col. Assimi Goita, who seized power in a coup in August 2020, to respect his pledge to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022. The group threatens sanctions against Mali if elections are not held by that date.

Goita's government on Monday declared the ECOWAS special representative, Hamidou Boly, “persona non grata” and ordered him to leave the country, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that while Boly has been ordered to leave Mali, the government is still open to dialogue with ECOWAS, which has condemned the 2020 coup and is encouraging the country to return to democratic, civilian rule.

Mali’s government has not clearly explained the reasons for its decision against Boly, which comes a day after the United Nations Security Council mission visited Mali and also pressed for February 2022 elections.

In recent months, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has said before the government can plan the elections, it is necessary to hold a national conference in December in which various civil and political groups can agree on a date for elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger’s west region

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Six members of Niger’s national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country’s western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday. Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie, another strategic city, and if confirmed would mark a major advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout, and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify independently. Residents in Kombolcha, a town on the main highway to Addis Ababa, described non-stop gunfire overnight and into the early hours on Monday. Some reported hearing what sounded like an air strike on the town's outskirts around midnight but the government denied any such raid.
POLITICS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West African#Bamako#Ap#Ecowas#Malian#The Associated Press
Birmingham Star

Turkey's Erdogan orders to expel envoys of 10 countries including US

Ankara [Turkey], October 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for calling to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France,...
FOREIGN POLICY
UN News Centre

UN’s top envoy warns Great Lakes Region is ‘at a crossroads’

For Mr. Xia, the main threat to peace and stability in this region around the Great Rift Valley, remains the persistence of non-State armed groups. He pointed to “an upsurge in attacks”, whether by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), or those launched by the RED-Tabara against Bujumbura airport, in Burundi, last September.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
WOKV

South Africa's local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africans voted Monday in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after waning in recent years. The municipal elections, which take place every five years, determine the composition of councils responsible for providing essential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOKV

German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialized COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly. Germany's standing committee on vaccination currently recommends booster shots for over-70s and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOKV

Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses amid NATO's military activities near Russia's borders. Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO's...
MILITARY
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. Hamdok spoke during a meeting at his home, where he is under effective house arrest, with the ambassadors of the United States, Britain and Norway, the ministry which remains loyal to the prime minister said. On October 25, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the cabinet as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council which had been heading Sudan's transition towards full civilian rule following the 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. In a move widely condemned internationally, Burhan declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership, including Hamdok and members of his government.
WORLD
WOKV

COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

The Latest: COP26 activists say leaders blowing 'hot air'

GLASGOW, Scotland — Activists in costumes have posed as world leaders playing in a traditional Scottish bagpipe band on Monday as world leaders came together at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. The Oxfam campaigners wore kilts and said that world leaders need to come up with more action and...
ADVOCACY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy