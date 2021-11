Max Verstappen will aim to maintain his title race lead and bag his first US Grand Prix win on Sunday.Verstappen leads rival Lewis Hamilton by six points with six races to go and if he can hold off the British driver he will win his first world championship.However, the title lead has exchanged hands between the pair all season and it wouldn’t be surprising if it did so again before the end of the thrilling Formula 1 year.The Dutchman has finished fourth, third and second at the US event and so is targeting the coveted first place this weekend.But when...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO