College Sports

Part-Time Athletics Communications Assistant Wanted

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporting to the Director of Athletics Communications, the Athletics Communications Part-Time Assistant is responsible for promoting the College’s twenty-two athletics programs through written, verbal and electronic communications. Primary duties include game coverage, which entails providing an online audience with live in-game statistics and live video streams. Following games, the Part-Time Assistant...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

