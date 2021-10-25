Part-Time Athletics Communications Assistant Wanted

The University of St. Thomas Athletic Department has named Peter Hurtgen as the Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Recreational Sports. "We are very excited to welcome Peter to the University community and specifically the UST Athletic family," said Director of Athletics, Todd Smith. "Coach Hurtgen is very familiar with St. Thomas, our athletic teams, and our facilities. He is the perfect person to help grow our footprint both on our main campus, and elsewhere throughout the city of Houston. He will also add to the progress we have made with our on and off-campus facilities while focusing on our Recreational Sports, Club Sports, and Intramural programs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO